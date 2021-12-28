Two of Donald Trump's businesses in Scotland declared significant losses in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Brexit.

According to reports, Trump opened the golf resort in Aberdeenshire in 2012 and he bought the resort in Turnberry in 2014. In 2017, he decided to pass on the properties to his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to handle.

However, the ex-POTUS still kept financial interest in the businesses that are both owned by Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd.

Just last year alone, Trump's businesses claimed more than $4 million in UK emergency money after they were forced to let go of 273 employees during the pandemic.

Additional government data also showed that both resorts made further financial claims this year while the British government's emergency job retention scheme persisted.

The additional claims were estimated between $698,000 to $1.7 million, adding to a total between $4.4 million and $5.5 million in furlough support in two years.

Turnberry resort recorded a loss of more than $4 million last year, while Aberdeenshire reported a loss of $1.7 million.

During the lockdown, both resorts were forced to shutdown for several months between 2020 and 2021.

Brexit also contributed to the losses incurred by Trump's Scotland resorts.

"Brexit has also impacted our business as supply chains have been impacted by availability of drivers and staff, reducing deliveries and availability of certain product lines," a source said via the Business Insider.

Donald Trump supported Brexit

Coincidentally, Trump has been very vocal for his support of Brexit. Three years before he was elected as president of the United States, he referred to himself as Mr. Brexit.

The ex-POTUS also tweeted about the United Kingdom's decision to breakaway from the rest of Europe by saying that they just took back their country.

But despite his support for Brexit, it became evident that it caused problems to his businesses coupled with the pandemic.

Reports confirmed that Brexit caused an increase in freight and import duty charges and staff availability was also a challenge combined with wage inflation, according to the Daily Beast.

In a statement signed by Eric, they said that the government support was helpful to retain as many jobs as possible. However, the pandemic's sustained impact meant that redundancies were necessary to prepare for the long-term effects of to the hospitality industry, according to the BBC.

Donald Trump's ongoing investigations could affect his 2024 plans

According to NPR, more of Trump's business dealings and practices could be exposed as voters look into 2022 midterms.

The ex-president is accused of years of tax fraud and his businesses are also under investigation because they have been lying to banks and tax authorities.

Trump is also being investigated amid claims that he abused his power when he was president. And there is also an ongoing investigation regarding his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and whether he incited violence at the time.

All of these things could affect the public's decision to campaign or vote for Trump in the 2024 elections and could also prevent him from running for re-election.

