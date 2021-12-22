Donald Trump will reportedly discuss his 2020 election result and insurrection theories at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago next month.

Coincidentally, Trump's news conference will take place on Jan. 6, which will serve as the first anniversary of the Capitol riot.

Donald Trump unveils plans for Jan. 6

The ex-POTUS released a statement regarding the conference via his post-presidency PAC, and it detailed all the key points that he will tackle at the event.

Even though there's no proof that the 2020 election results were rigged, Trump continued to say that this was the case. He also said that the real insurrection happened on Nov. 3 when Joe Biden was elected president of the United States and not on Jan. 6.

"I will be having a news conference on January 6 at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points and more. Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th," he said via the Huffington Post.

Donald Trump thinks 2020 election results were rigged

In his statement, Trump also mentioned the states where he believes he should've won. It includes Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

However, some of these states already did a recount on their votes last year. And none was able to prove Trump's fraud allegations.

Read Also: Donald Trump Could Be Charged With a Crime For Allowing Jan. 6 Capitol Riot To Happen; Rep. Kinzinger Says No One Is Above The Law

While Trump is at his news conference in Mar-a-Lago, others will be attending a vigil as part of their solemn observance one year after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Livestreamed events will also air on local channels, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The House select committee is still investigating the Capitol riot as of press writing. They are interviewing individuals who may shed light on what really happened before, during, and after the siege.

Donald Trump, Republicans knew about the Capitol riot

Trump's involvement is also being investigated through the help of his former aides.

Last month, it was revealed that Trump called top White House aides to discuss how they could stop the certification of Biden's election on Jan. 6. Trump also told the top lieutenants that former Vice President Mike Pence didn't want to take part in his plans, according to The Guardian.

Two weeks ago, Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, submitted thousands of documents to the investigating committee. They later revealed that Meadows was in contact with Trump's eldest son, Donny, on Jan. 6.

Two Fox News hosts also reached out to Meadows and urged the latter to talk to the ex-POTUS. These communications reportedly proved that Trump and his people knew about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, even if they said otherwise.

Earlier this week, a text message that was traced from former Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry was released. In the text, the sender suggested an aggressive strategy where the Republican-controlled statehouses would declare that their electoral votes were incorrectly counted.

According to CNN, this shows that the Republicans can go to great lengths to ensure that Biden won't be named president even if he won the election by a landslide.

Related Article: Pentagon Confirms Around 100 Military Members Engaged in Extremist Activities, Launches New Guidelines Amid Growing Concerns

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.