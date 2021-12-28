Meghan O'Toole King announced her divorce from Cuffe Biden Owens, President Joe Biden's nephew, on Monday, only two months after the pair married in a whirlwind affair.

When her third marriage ended, King, who had three children with her second husband, Jim Edmonds, a former major league baseball player, claimed she was "devastated."

Owens and King met through a dating app, according to King, who starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County. King told wedding source Brides.com that the couple chatted for five hours on the phone one night and that by the conclusion of the discussion, he was booked on a ticket to St. Louis that would leave in eight hours.

"Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," she told the newspaper. "We didn't leave one another's side for weeks," as per The Washington Examiner.

It's unclear when the pair met for the first time. They did, however, officially declare their relationship in September, and they married a few weeks later at Owens' family home in Pennsylvania. The private service, which was reserved for friends and family, was attended by Biden and his wife, Jill Biden. Cuffe's mother, Valerie Biden Owens, is the president's younger sister and one of his political aides.

When Edmonds learned about the wedding from King the day before the ceremony, he assumed it was a prank, according to the Daily Mail. Edmonds and King divorced in May, and it was formalized in June.

However, after an alleged infidelity incident with the children's nanny, which Edmonds denies, the pair have been separated since 2019. From 2007 through 2011, King, now 37, was married to Brad McDill, a former classmate at the University of Mississippi. On her Instagram story, King appealed for love and grace as she and her family "navigate this maze of loss."

RHOC co-stars react to Meghan King's revelation

Following the shocking separation, Meghan's former costar Kelly, 46, and her husband Rick Leventhal told The Sun exclusively that they're both "extremely sad" to learn of the high-profile marriage's end.

Although they feel horrible about the situation, the former Bravo host and Fox News correspondent confessed that "none of us are shocked." "We've both experienced divorce twice and know how terrible it can be," they said, expressing their support for the former RHOC star.

Kelly also said that she just reached out to Meghan to provide assistance, and Meghan expressed how extremely difficult this is for her. Rick & Kelly Unmasked, their Patreon podcast, will continue to address the issue in a future episode this week.

During seasons 11, 12, and 14, Meghan and Kelly co-starred on the hit reality show RHOC. Meghan recently stated that she and her new husband divorced barely two months after their wedding. The reality personality revealed the news with a statement on her Instagram Stories.

Page Six reported last week that the TV actress had abruptly divorced the President's nephew after barely two months of marriage. Meghan "has informed pals they split up," according to a source, and the couple's representatives have yet to react to the publication's request for comment.

In September, the president's nephew and the television actress announced their romance, and a month later, they married in a small ceremony attended by around 50 people, including his uncle and aunt, President Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden.

