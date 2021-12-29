North Korea is what Nazi Germany in the Second World War should contain, but that has not happened yet since the Korean War.

Concern over the less attention given to Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong-un is alarming. It gets worse as it continues arms programs that threaten the west.

President Joe Biden has been ignored and discounted due to the loss of Afghanistan, and the North Korean leader has rebuffed him.

Biden administration to deal with North Korea, other nations

Countries like Russia, China, and North Korea are developing arms, and military strength over the first term of the current US administration, reported the Express UK.

In late September, Pyongyang ballyhooed a new hypersonic missile, Hwasong-8, even as sanctions were in place. According to the KCNA, the new weapon system will enhance the self-defense of North Korea, cited Reuters.

Gordon Chang, Asian Affairs specialist made it clear that NoKor did not do it alone. Both Russia and China have assisted the North Koreans, enabling development speed. He added Moscow and Beijing have the interest to help develop the hermit kingdoms' arms.

While the US was not looking, Pyongyang is armed with better nukes and missiles than the previous generations. But for all the progress they've had in better arms, their populace is going to experience another terrible famine. If the famine that comes will be as great as the 1990s, no one knows.

US grave mistake

Hazel Smith, a professor from the University of London, has confirmed mass starvation and forced labor. She added instead of striving to improve the lives of North Koreans by engaging with foreigners, this leadership is seeking to suppress youngsters politically. It worsens by compelling them to perform more labor to account for the no longer available products, noted Tech Register UK.

Chang is uncertain how North Korea's internal problems will impact its approach towards the wider world. Next, if it will force the nation to close and ignore the west and the east, Pyongyang decides to make problems for others is left to be seen.

The Kim dictatorship of North Korea has been known to make crises should there be internal strife, it happens continuously.

Read Also: Kim Jong-un Watches Invincible Soldiers Show Their Unbeatable Combat Prowess; Exhibit Shows Troops Smashing, Breaking Blocks, Lying on Bed of Nails

North Korea appears calm on the outside, but inside, a lot is happening, and everyone is getting distracted. The UN sanctions are useless, and Washington cannot control the North Korean dictator. They have been skirting it all this time.

The trio of China, Russia, and North Korea are immune to the US and flaunt the sanctions with impunity. Chang said if the US had enacted the rules to limit, then this system would not be grossly violated. Failure of international systems is caused by democracies that make them deteriorate.

The Biden administration is doing what happened in the Munich Agreement of 1938, including the UK and France. Hitler was able to grab large parts of Czechoslovakia and render the treaty moot.

Like then, when signatory nations failed to stop the Third Reich earlier, which steamrolled Poland, Austria, the Munich treaty allowed these events to happen. Washington is turning away from North Korea, stocking up on arms that could come back and attack.

Related Article: Kim Jong Un Ignores Joe Biden's Offer To Restart Negotiations; Pyongyang Would Rather Talk to Seoul To Promote Peace

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.