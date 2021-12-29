A Republican and Democrat from Michigan called Capitol Hill an adversarial place where both parties are at each other's, with no attempt to reach a middle ground. Lamentable is the loss of bipartisan reach for issues that should be addressed.

Both Republican Fred Upton and Democrat Debbie Dingell think the toxic atmosphere should be improved to improve relations in Congress. They want to disagree diplomatically.

The two were interviewed on CNN's State of the Union last Sunday, reported the Daily Mail. Upton said there is a metal detector on the house floor, and he even gets threats at home. Lower House politics is toxic and unlike anything before.

Dingell concurred and expressed the same views as the GOP member. She added that Americans should reflect on the dishonesty and hate spreading in the country, cited People.

The female Democrat said we should be concerned about our democracy to find a way to debate with people in a civilized and acceptable manner, which makes her very concerned.

Furthermore, she has many friends on the other side, and what we all need to do is recognize how much we have in common, appreciate each other, and approach each other with respect.

She told the host Dana Bash that a small act of kindness toward someone can make a huge difference in their day, week, or life. The Republicans and Democrats from Michigan say that is what's needed.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a centrist Democrat, was a recent illustration of the escalating animosity in Congress. He did not want to support President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending and welfare package.

Members of his party erupted in rage, branding him a phony and condemning him for not doing everything best for his constituents in West Virginia.

Manchin gets attacked

Several celebrities, including actress Bette Midler, had struck at the Virginia senator when he called the people of West Virginia poor, unschooled, and strung out. But she ate her words with an apology, and she just saw red.

Other instances of Capitol Hill's 'toxicity' could be observed in the frequent spats between the far Republican Party members and very far Democratic Party lawmakers.

Boebert versus Omar

The most recent quarrel was between Representatives Lauren Boebert of Colorado, a Republican, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Democrat. Ms. Omar got mad at the GOP member after some anti-Islamic comments were directed at the Democrat, noted the Vox.

Boebert made a joke about a suicide bombing aimed at Omar; she wore a hijab and is Muslim.

The GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy minority leader is said to pass over any penalties for the Colorado representative. She tried to make amends, by the democrat took it hard.

In 2021 there have been instances of people airing threats against lawmakers after the January 6 unrest, before ex-president Donald Trump stepped down after a lengthy protest over the 2020 election tally.

Members of Congress, a Republican and Democrat from Michigan, have expressed the need to lessen animosity between the two parties, especially with the vitriol amongst the same party.

