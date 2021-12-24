Joe Biden's junior staff are allegedly not happy with the jobs in the White House, and they are struggling with a toxic environment that is bringing everything down with low morale. They complain that most are burnt out and demoralized, even feeling they aren't part of the team.

It was echoed from staffers of Kamala Harris that were reported several months before. The vice president had four senior members who made complaints about her.

Presidential staff struggle with toxic working environment

That Wednesday, Biden's staff told that they were disgruntled as well, alleging a lack of team cohesion and incompetent governance in the throes of a pandemic, noted the Politico.

Most asserted they were particularly affected by their absence from holiday traditions like the Thanksgiving turkey pardon or the White House Holiday decorations tours, reported the Daily Mail.

One of the president's staff expressed dismay that everything with the leadership of the Oval office was disappointing. The source added it only shows how mismanaged it is.

It was not equal how he treated all White House team members. Those who have been working since his early days, those not noticed, and the forgotten ones who work just as hard.

Staff told that they were coming out in the hopes of increasing attention amongst their bosses. Many who cannot take the toxic working atmosphere will leave in January when he becomes president. President Biden's junior staff wanted to leave when it was right because of the low morale making things worse.

Read Also: Press Secretary Jen Psaki Says No Lockdowns Due to New Coronavirus Variant Despite Unlawful Vaccine Mandates Issued Before

Those who expressed misgiving the pandemic are at fault, though the older staff and managers just let things worsen despite the signs of malaise.

Staff members are excluded from White House events

Mogaz News remarked that a source reported some informal happy hours and group diner, but the attempts were halfhearted and fell flat.

An unidentified official of the White House stated that the normal functioning was absent. But the leadership lets it persist and makes it a well-oiled machine, especially with the crisis on leadership more felt.

How holiday party perks were dealt with was very disappointing for many of Mr. Biden's staff who wanted something more.

On the July 4 festivities, there was no pay for those present, and it was a volunteer setup, and no one was paid extra for a holiday.

Other special days associated with the White house include the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning, lighting the tree, Christmas décor inside, attendance being doled out via a lottery system that failed to involve everyone.

One more unknown official aired a grievance that when others like the DNC and Hill staff, other D.C. people get involved but not them. It was disheartening, adding that it was just brought up unplanned due to extreme disappointment.

Later, all other friends in Washington asked if the staff would be suitable for coffee later after the White House event. Ironically many of the staff and aides have not been inside the White House despite working for the president of the United States. The senior staff asked for a comment, but no response yet.

The expose on Kamala Harris by the Washington Post that said she was not capable of managing her own office was damning as well.

Gripes of Biden's junior staff who are struggling with low morale said they expect more because of where they are, but they are not given a chance to shine and be part of an honest group.

Related Article: Joe Biden Yells at Reporters During COVID-19 Brief When Pressured To Explain 'Build Back Better' Snub by Joe Manchin

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.