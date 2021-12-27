Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, accused China of cleverly manipulating Western nations and urged democratic countries to respond to the danger as a united front. China's Communist Party, according to Trudeau, is leveraging its wealth to push nations against one another and hide political realities under economic obligations.

Since Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada in 2018 on a US extradition warrant, relations between Beijing and Ottawa have deteriorated. He believes that Western nations should unite against China's expanding "coercive diplomacy," NY Post reported.

Trudeau has urged Western nations to remain strong against China

China responded by detaining two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, on national security grounds. Meng, who was sought on fraud charges, struck out a deal with US authorities, and the two were freed in September. Trudeau, who has long campaigned for improved relations between Canada and China, views the nation in a new light as a result of his experience as Prime Minister.

In some aspects, President Xi Jinping's China is "no longer the China that we imagined about 10 or even five years ago," he remarked. Other concerns, such as climate change and trade, will need Canada to collaborate with China, the world's second biggest economy.

Since the imprisonment of Huawei's top financial officer and oldest daughter, Meng Wanzhou, in 2018 on suspicion of breaking US trade restrictions with Iran, Canada's relationship with China, has been tense. China jailed two Canadian nationals on national-security accusations for over three years in retaliation for her imprisonment. Both countries have already clashed over China's human-rights record, even before Meng's detention, as per Business Insider.

Canada, allies announce boycott on 2022 Beijing Olympics

More recently, Canada and many of its allies, including the US and the UK, announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing the country's human-rights record. China recently dismissed a flurry of boycotts, stating that they are useless because the authorities calling for a boycott were never invited to begin with.

Furthermore, the Canadian Prime Minister stated that the issues develop when western nations seek access to Chinese markets, resulting in Beijing demanding conditions and forcing them to compete against one another. Canada said earlier this month that it will not have diplomatic representation at the upcoming Winter Olympics and Paralympics in China.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet announcing the decision.

As a result, no representatives will be sent to the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. "We'll continue to support our athletes who work so hard to compete on the international stage." Canada's decision follows similar boycotts of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing by the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

