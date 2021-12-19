Boris Johnson is dealing with new leadership issues as he recovers from the departure of Brexit chief Lord Frost. As the PM's adversaries encircled him, he was told that he may be deposed in months.

To defeat COVID-19, senior Conservatives pushed him to reorganize his inner circle and become the "wartime leader" Britain requires. Lord Frost, a close friend, resigned from the Cabinet, criticizing No. 10's "path of travel." He encouraged the Prime Minister to develop an economy that is "lightly regulated and low-taxed."

Brexit minister Lord Frost resigns

Per The Sun, he also cautioned about "coercive" COVID-19 measures like vaccination passports and mandatory mask use. Conservative MPs on the Clean Brexit WhatsApp group lauded him as a hero after he resigned.

However, after writing that the actual hero of Brexit is the Prime Minister, Brexit hardman Steve Baker threw Cabinet minister Nadine Dorries out of the talk. If Johnson falls, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are vying for the Tory leadership. Truss will now take over Lord Frost's responsibilities, including managing post-Brexit negotiations with the EU, bolstering her credentials.

Following Lord Frost's surprise departure from the government last night over his displeasure with the Conservative government's course, the former Labor MP launched an unwarranted assault on him. MacShane said Lord Frost was unfit for his post despite expressing a love for him and his "gentle demeanor" when the former Brexit negotiator worked for him as an official, as per Express.co.

He also expressed his disappointment with the current situation of the Brexit deal and the harm it has done to the Good Friday Agreement by implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol. He also mentioned how the Northern Ireland Protocol's shortcomings have exacerbated sectarian tensions in Northern Ireland.

Lord Frost is thought to have handed in his resignation to Boris Johnson earlier this month after failing to back a number of Conservative Party initiatives. Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan-Smith is expected to take over as Brexit negotiator from Lord Frost. Political commentator Emma Webb said on Sunday that she thinks Lord Frost is "right at the top" of the list of prospective Prime Minister replacements for Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson considering ban on household mixing this Christmas

Boris Johnson is contemplating on pushing the public to limit home mixing during the Christmas season although he risks a new spat with his Cabinet. According to the Telegraph, the Prime Minister has been given three alternatives for more limits to stop the spread of Omicron, which were put up by authorities.

Families would be urged to minimize indoor interaction at the most basic level of intervention with no legal consequences. Option two, on the other hand, would impose restrictions on home mingling, reintroduce social separation, and impose an 8 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants. The third option is to return to complete lockdown.

Cabinet ministers, on the other hand, cautioned on Sunday that such restrictions would not be "stomached" by them. Lord Frost, the Brexit negotiator, has already left the Prime Minister because of the Plan B COVID-19 measures. One other Cabinet member would be willing to join him and resign if lockdowns were reinstated.

The proposals also face a reaction from business as the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, was told on Sunday that unless he commits to a package of help, 10,000 pubs and eateries may be forced to close permanently. The sector is already suffering as a result of a lack of funding.

