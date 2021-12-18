During the Biden-Putin negotiations, the EU got ignored over the fate of the Ukraine border that the White House has decided. These are echoes of what happened in Afghanistan, where European Union members and the UK were out of the loop as well.

According to a geopolitical think tank, Brussel has been disenfranchised by a two-way negotiation disgracing the body.

US-Russia talks ignore EU

European Union is not part of the discussions between Washington and Moscow about the Ukraine border, stated Anastasiya Shapochkina, president of the Eastern Circles think tank.

Shapochkina said that the teleconference between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden on December 7 that lasted 120-minutes excludes Brussels, a sign that two-way talks relegated the bloc to a wrong position, reported the Express UK.

She said that Washington had placed Brussels in the weakest position, intentionally, cites France 24. It must be noted that Biden consulted and addressed the bloc, to at least concerns to raise the west.

The negotiations disassociate the European body over the Ukraine issue, as France and Germany with the Normandy format as mediators, but Biden has booted them out, noted Techno Charger.

It is a win-win that favored the Kremlin like a redux of the US-Russia set-up when the two were the only superpowers. Russian President Vladimir Putin has done it and is a force to reckon with, and Kiev is now in a rock and a hard place. Europe is now squarely in the hands of Putin, and the EU got blindsided by the Biden-Putin negotiations, which have a stake in it.

Shapochkina added that the bloc has some leverage with the Nord Stream 2. It is untouchable and is one of the Kremlin's interests with everything riding on it that makes Europe not be easily crossed. Also, the Kremlin wants the project more than anything.

Sanctions against Russia and the energy sector are symbolic at most. The gas imports are essential to the bloc that it will be costly if they lose 30 percent of Russian gas or if it stops, even the US has begged Putin but was rebuffed.

In effect, leaders in Brussel cannot stop gas from Russia and sanction them because it will mean shooting itself in the foot. The bloc has too much invested in trade and foreign policy of most leader European nations.

US warns on Ukraine invasion which Russia denies

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked big earlier and threatened an invasion over the southern border shared with Ukraine.

He added that Russia should be concerned that the US will send troops and support its western allies to have the worst sanctions if there is an invasion last November. Demanded that Russian troops leave the area and threaten Ukraine instead of following. Putin upped the ante and prepped nuclear and hypersonic missiles, and the US could not do anything.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it does not trust the eastern expansion of the European Union is suspicious, and the border will be secured.

Another is that NATO disregards Putin's input and still supports Kiev, as one of the Kremlin's red lines. The Biden-Putin negotiations in which the EU got ignored is a serious sign that the bloc is not dealt with evenly by the White House.

