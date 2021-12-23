After the bloc gets more gas supplies at the pipes, Vladimir Putin decides to lessen the supply to the EU that raises its price again. The Kremlin surprise move took the European Union after they thought; the worst was not over.

NATO and Brussel were actively telling the Russian leader to stay put and not make drastic moves, but Moscow is unpredictable.

Russia's move sent gas prices soaring

Brussels and Brexit were shocked by the surprise move of the Russian leader that they thought he was deterred from making unpredictable moves. It seemed easy going on the gas tap, but it was reduced that cost more without warning, reported the Express UK.

Costs for gas in the UK went high as 470 pence therm a day ago compared in October that was only 407 pence.

It seemed that days ago, Mr. Putin was intimidated by the threats of the European Union of sanction on an additional supply of the energy source was arranged gas supplies would be coming from Germany through Poland on Friday, cited the BBC.

It was a letdown that gas was getting cheaper, but the Kremlin had not chosen to keep it pumping into western Europe. Since Saturday, the tap has been getting less when it's needed for heating.

According to sources, the newest squeeze on the bloc's gas supplies was done by redirecting the Yamal pipeline to Germany and flowing east instead.

Moscow weaponizes gas

Vladimir Putin has been called for causing an artificial shortage of gas supplies because Ukraine saw the Nord Stream 2 pipeline delay in its certification, noted ABC News.

Though the Kremlin remarked that there is no use of gas as a bargaining chip, neither is the Russian-owned Gazprom connected to political powering. Gas is crucial for the bloc as it cannot survive green energy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked point-blank about the Yamal- Euro pipeline and Nord Stream2. He said there was no connection between them and dismissed the query, and there is no political link.

France has opted to activate its plants with heavy fuel oil to reduce pressure on an overtaxed energy grid. Like a domino effect, the high gas price even increased electricity and surged a bit.

More demands for gas as winter comes

The cold weather makes the demand more expensive, but no gas boost will have higher prices until 2022-2023. Investec experts have cautioned such rising prices could lead to higher energy bills for thousands of British households and the prospect of more energy companies going broke.

Limited storage capacities in the EU, weather conditions that have rendered alternative energy less practical, plus recent energy squeezes. That includes both Mr. Putin's move and French nuclear closures, which are all blamed by experts.

They also alleged that Germany's nuclear power phase-out is escalating energy prices. Nathan Piper of Investec said it is more than a price spike.

He added that the rise in prices would impact the energy cost during winter that will be felt in the next two years. Many energy brokers said there would be a significant increase.

Both the UK and the bloc would be at the mercy of Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin determines the gas supplies. The bloc is so dependent due to green energy.

