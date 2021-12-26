Former United States President Donald Trump has recently gained praise from the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after the Republican businessman expressed support for the coronavirus vaccine, revealing that he has already gotten his booster shot.

The situation comes as the former president of the United States faces a slew of controversies, including investigations by the Jan. 6 House Select Committee. The committee is looking into Trump's potential involvement in the Capitol Hill riot and if he should be charged with a crime.

Donald Trump's Controversies

Previously, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to United States President Joe Biden, Fauci, praised Trump for his endorsement of the vaccine. The medical professional also expressed his "dismayed" reaction after supporters of the Republican businessman booed him for his announcement.

During an interview with media personality Candace Owens last week, Trump became more open about his support of the coronavirus vaccines, going so far as pushing back against doubts about their efficacy in fighting the coronavirus infection. Fauci said that with the former president's level of influence, his words could persuade more people to get vaccinated, Axios reported.

Trump's comments on the coronavirus vaccines come as he faces investigations from the Jan. 6 House Select Committee and could potentially face criminal charges. Instead of having a day of solemn reflection for the anniversary of the Capitol Hill riot, the former president is planning a press conference where he is expected to claim election fraud once again and criticize GOP members who disagree with him.

In a statement, the Republican businessman said he would be having a news conference on Jan. 6 that will be held at Mar-a-Lago. He said he would discuss various issues he had already addressed during his announcement.

Appalling Decision

Many see Trump's plan to hold a press conference on Jan. 6 as an appalling choice, given that several lives were lost during the storming of the Capitol building. But the former president is committed to claiming election fraud and arguing that the incident was an "unarmed protest," CNN reported.

The situation also comes as the "Trump effect" results in more and more celebrities entering politics as Republicans aim to turn more states red in 2022. The list includes former football star Herschel Walker running in Georgia. GOP members have also expressed their openness to surgeon and TV host Mehmet Oz's Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, which is another crucial battleground state.

While there have been celebrities who ran for office in the past to support either party, Senate Republicans have acknowledged in various interviews that there was a connection between the former president's election and other boldfaced names deciding to run without legislative experience.

"Trump winning kind of showed, 'Hey, anybody can do this.' President Trump opened the doors for a lot of people. He's not a lawyer. He hadn't been in politics before. He's an outsider. So that influenced my decision," said former college football coach Sen. Tommy Tuberville who was elected in 2020, Politico reported.

