Jamie's demand that Britney pay his legal bills following his suspension from her now-terminated conservatorship has been slammed by Britney's lawyer, and the singer herself has called out her family on Instagram.

Britney Spears' lawyer slams father's plea

Jamie's request, obtained by Variety, claims that prompt payment on account of Jamie's attorneys' fees is required to ensure that the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently, allowing Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire.

Jamie's attorney charges $1,200 per hour, according to the trade, an expense his daughter has covered for the past 13 years, in addition to her own legal fees as she fought the conservatorship.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, slammed Jamie's plea in a statement to Variety. Britney appeared to gently speak out when word of her father's plea leaked on Monday night. Along with a series of outside photographs that appear often on the singer's Instagram feed.

The public feud between Britney and her father over legal bills comes after a New York Times investigation into Lou Taylor's actions as Britney's manager-specifically, whether she unlawfully benefited herself with Jamie's support.

Jamie Spears' lawyer responded with a statement claiming that his "administration of Britney's estate was always consistent with Britney's best interests," adding, "Jamie has nothing to hide and will therefore hide nothing." Meanwhile, an attorney for Taylor told the New York Times that her company, Tri Star, "faithfully served the estate" and helped Britney amass her vast wealth.

For years, the arrangement has sparked public interest, films, and supporters' relentless #FreeBritney campaign. However, it was Britney's own story in June that actually prompted public outrage.

'Toxic' singer required to pay father's legal fees during conservatorship

The singer was finally able to tell her own tale in court after 23 minutes of harrowing testimony. Her rage, as horrible as the assaults she revealed were, made an even deeper effect.

Jamie Spears was removed from his daughter's conservatorship by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny in September. Penny called off the 13-year agreement a few months later. Disability rights groups hope that Britney's case will ignite public awareness in the larger issues surrounding conservatorships, which affect tens of thousands of individuals every day. According to the National Council on Disability, around 1.3 million persons with disabilities were under guardianship in 2018.

Per Page Six, Britney Spears was required to pay her father's legal fees for the duration of her 13-year conservatorship, which controlled nearly every area of her life, putting her in the position of having to pay for both sides of her fight to be free. According to Variety, Spears' lawyer costs $1,200 per hour; however, it is unclear if one of Jamie's attorneys cited in the article, Alex Weingarten, charged that much.

Days before Spears was placed under conservatorship in 2008, Jamie took out a $40,000 loan from his daughter's business manager Lou Taylor's company, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group. Jamie had previously filed for bankruptcy so it's unclear how he used the money.

Jamie earned $6 million over 13 years, according to the New York Times while Tri Star received 5% of Britney's "adjusted gross entertainment earnings" throughout the same time period. Rosengart has pledged to get to the bottom of Jamie's financial activities as conservator, aiming to have Jamie give a deposition and subpoenaing Taylor and her Tri Star partner Robin Greenhill following the termination of his client's conservatorship in November.

