After confessing she was "overwhelmed with despair" over losing a baby she "chose to have on her own," the pop sensation performed just hours later.

On her Instagram account this evening, the distraught 33-year-old singer posted a photo of herself clutching a positive pregnancy test beside an emotive remark.

Jessie J performs despite recent miscarriage

She openly expressed how she was anxious about keeping her pregnancy a secret before a Los Angeles concert tonight in the lengthy post. Doctors notified her just hours later that they couldn't discover her baby's heartbeat.

"I decided to have a baby on my own because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short," the star, who confirmed her split from boyfriend Max last month and previously dated Channing Tatum, said, as per The Sun.

Jessie J uploaded a photo of herself holding a pregnancy test earlier that day, explaining that she had opted to have the baby on her own. Jessie J had been informed years ago that she would have difficulty conceiving a child, but she was always determined to become a mother.

Despite the terrible happening, Jessie J performed a scheduled performance on Wednesday night as a method to cope, "not just for the audience, but for [herself] and [her] tiny baby that did its best," she said, USA Today reported.

Chrissy Teigen, Duchess Meghan, Hilaria Baldwin, Christina Perri, Meghan McCain, and Catelynn Lowell were among the celebrities who expressed their sadness to help end the stigma, secrecy, and shame around pregnancy loss and miscarriages.

Who is Jessie J's partner?

Jessie J is a British singer noted for her strong voice and lyrical ability. She attended the prestigious Brit school, alongside Adele and Katy B, and has three number one hits in the United Kingdom.

The first was 'Price Tag,' released in 2011, followed by 'Domino,' released the same year. Her most recent number one in the country was in 2014 with 'Bang Bang,' which she co-wrote with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. After deciding to have a baby, the singer, 33, recently disclosed the tragic news of a miscarriage.

Paloma Faith, among others, sent messages of sympathy in response to her revelation. Her strong voice is what made her famous, and it's also what the performer says she'll use to get through the difficult circumstance. Despite her sadness, the Londoner chose to go forward with her Los Angeles event.

Her most recent romance was with dancer Max Pham Nguyen, however they ended their seven-month relationship in October. Max is a dancer who has worked with Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, and Olly Murs, according to reports.

Jessie's baby was not fathered by Max. Following their breakup, Jesse J made the bold decision to start a family on her own. Jessie's most well-known relationship is with Channing Tatum, an American actor.

Following Channing's divorce from Jenna Dewan, the two began dating. In the spring of 2018, Channing and Jenna announced their separation, and the divorce was finalized the following year. Jessie J and Channing were first seen together in October 2018 and were in a two-year on and off romance. They appeared to call it quits in April 2020, but then news of their romance resurfaced shortly thereafter, as per MIRROR.

