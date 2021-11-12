A judge ruled on Friday to remove the conservatorship that Britney Spears claimed had long traumatized and abused her, nearly 14 years after a Los Angeles court found the pop phenomenon incapable to care for herself, depriving her of authority in practically every aspect of her life.

Because the conservatorship was essentially voluntary, the judge concluded that additional psychiatric tests of Britney Spears were unnecessary. However, Judge Penny stated that the current conservator of the singer's estate will continue to seek to resolve the case's ongoing financial difficulties.

Britney Spears' conservatorship is over

The pop star's father, James P. Spears, sometimes known as Jamie, originally petitioned the court for control over his adult daughter's life and assets in early 2008, noting her public mental health issues and suspected substance misuse while fighting for child custody. By the end of the year, the interim conservatorship had been made permanent, The NY Times reported.

Since then, the conservatorship has overseen both Britney Spears' big business and the day-to-day reality of the woman at its heart, covering her medical care and personal life while resuming her lucrative career as a performer in Las Vegas and elsewhere.

The setup, which a former estate conservator who worked alongside Spears's father for years dubbed as a "hybrid business model," entered into professional contracts on behalf of the pop star, vetted her friends, visitors, and boyfriends, dictated her travel, and logged her every purchase down to a Starbucks drink, was once described as a "hybrid business model."

It also sparked questions from Spears's growing fan base and outside observers, who wondered why an active worldwide superstar and professional artist was in a situation that is generally reserved for those who are unable to feed, clothe, or shelter themselves.

Britney Spears argued the conservatorship's authority went too far, saying that those in charge compelled her to take medicine, work against her will, and use a birth control device in her first long public comments on the conservatorship during a court hearing this summer. She demanded that they be probed and imprisoned, citing Jamie Spears, 69, as "the one who approved everything."

Per MIRROR, Britney also posted a video of her followers celebrating the conservatorship's termination. After the singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, requested that the conservatorship be terminated without a medical evaluation.

Jamie Spears to continue fighting legal battles against daughter

For the first time since 2008, Britney can make her own medical, financial, and personal decisions. Britney detailed how much she was restricted by her conservators in heartbreaking statements earlier this year, and she talked about what she hoped to do when she was finally free, including driving alone and going on vacation.

Jamie's father, according to court filings, was delighted for the conservatorship to expire because he was wary of battling with his daughter.

Britney Spears is ready for justice, according to a source who spoke to The Sun. Britney has been under a highly tight conservatorship for the past 13 years. Following her father's decision to step down from the conservatorship the month before, Britney's case returned to a Los Angeles courtroom in September, where Judge Penny delivered a series of surprising rulings.

She decided to remove Jamie from the conservatorship, but that did not imply the conservatorship was over. Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has previously criticized Jamie's "shameful attacks" on the pop singer in court.

After Jamie stepped down as her conservator, he promised to "continue the probe into his actions." Britney won a key win in her conservatorship struggle with her father in July 2021, when she was given the opportunity to pick her own lawyer for the first time.

Britney Spears is looking forward to the future, revealing earlier this week that her wedding gown is already in the works. In September, the "Gimme More" singer engaged her five-year boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

On Tuesday, the singer revealed that Donatella Versace is designing her bridal gown in an Instagram post. Britney Spears released photos of herself wearing a lovely pink tulle gown.

