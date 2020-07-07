According to top U.S. COVID-19 adviser Anthony Fauci, American's have an apparent denial of facts. It gets worse if this denial does not fit into a worldview, furthermore denying the truth.

Problems with Science Bias

This is the reason according to him that causes problems with complying with all recommendations that are critical to public health. He said that it is part of the problem why the US has the worst response to the pandemic. This bias is called American 'anti-science' that is the reason why many do not use masks, no social distancing, and anti-vaxxers who refuse to heed science, mentioned Live Science.

Dr. Fauci's surprise at the majority of Americans who are 'science-based' is unexpected. Despite his specialty in his field which should take account that a science bias exists is not a wonder, reported CNN.

The worldview of most Americans depends on where they live and how they define their own information universes.

In the political blogosphere, some would deem global warming a hoax or not worth the time. Just look at how existing communities or their counterparts online which would not care for vaccines, fluoridated drinking water, and genetically modified foods are subject to anyone's viewpoint. Same is happening with the differing ideas about social distancing and the COVID-19 death rate, confirmed Conversation.

Another factor with science bias overly colored by the viewpoints that are held by anyone in particular. Definitely, there will be differences based on politics, ethnicity, or the religion that determines the acceptance of an issue tinged with politics as well.

One other aspect of how a viewpoint works is 'motivate reasoning' that is based on several factors.

Denying is not always ignorance

A study of denial is not always because of ignorance and if anything is not acceptable. There are more underlying reasons why truth is not acceptable at face value. Ignorance has more shades to it and rejection needs to be clarified, why it happens as well.

For example, what anyone's political inclination is very dominant and colors acceptance of ideas.

Research done in a 2015 metal study revealed that ideological polarization is likely with more ideas on the topic. Conservatism in regard to environmental science will be marked in college-educated individuals.

Most conservatives have high scores in cognitive sophistication or quantitative reasoning skills, with more chances to choose motivated reasoning.

Denialism poses a dilemma for conservatism too. Studies have revealed that liberals are not ready to digest the consequences of an action. Some actions will lead to unwanted consequences that are generally ignored or its ill effects.

Denial is natural

When it comes to denial that is unwelcome information has the effect of threatening the individual. System justification according to psychologist John Jost will be like experiencing stress that directly affects the individual. Prompting acceptance of anything that will be a perception of stability or security. Effects of System Justification explains certain extremes that are accepted despite the reality of facts, noted American Psychological Association.

Science denial is incalcitrant and does not accept established facts at all. It can be defined as expressing identity when confronting something like the perception of superiority. Like who knows more about COVID-19 or less.

What is needed is an effective science communication to drive the point clear, and bypass different world views to deal with science denial and get the message through.

