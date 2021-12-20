Kamala Harris recently showed her strong support for Joe Biden and Joe Manchin during her interview with TV personality Charlamagne tha God.

Harris' interview with the radio host will air on Friday, but two clips were already released this past weekend.

Kamala Harris lashes out at Charlamagne tha God

In one of the clips, the interviewer sarcastically asked Harris who she thinks is the real president between Biden and Manchin. After all, the latter has been stalling the former's Build Back Better bill due to his lack of support.

The question did not sit well with Harris, who lashed out at tha God by saying that Biden is the president. The vice president also reminded the interviewer what her position was at the White House.

"Ok, so I hear the frustration, but let's not deny the impact that we've had and agree also that there is a whole lot more work to be done and it is not easy to do. But we will not give up and I will not give up," Harris said via CNN.

Kamala Harris says Republicans, not Joe Manchin are to blame

Harris fired back at those blaming Manchin for stalling Biden's Build Back Better bill in another clip. She said that Manchin is the only reason why the POTUS's bill hasn't moved forward.

The vice president blamed Republicans by saying that they have also been standing in the way of progress. Harris also stressed that Democrats still can't get bipartisan support because of Republicans until the present time.

However, tha God went on to say that Manchin is ruining democracy, and Americans want to find a new superhero that can give them the benefits they deserve.

The TV personality asked Harris if she's willing to be America's new superhero because if the Build Back Better bill isn't passed, there's a possibility for Donald Trump to become president again in 2024, according to Newsweek.

Manchin says he won't support Build Back Better bill

Manchin just confirmed that he wouldn't support Biden's Build Back Better bill. He said on Sunday that he tried everything humanly possible, but he just couldn't get himself to support the bill, according to The New Yorker.

The West Virginia senator's decision not to support the bill means it can't be passed as a law. Last week, some Democrats pushed to pass select provisions from the bill to continue providing benefits to Americans like the child tax credit extension.

Harris shuts down Biden feud rumors

Harris's recent comments in defense of Biden will most likely surprise her supporters. After all, the media has been pitting the leaders against each other for months.

Last month, the veep was forced to respond to allegations of a rift between her and Biden, as well as to the claims that she's not being utilized as the vice president of the United States.

While speaking with George Stephanopoulos, Harris said that she and Biden are getting things done, and they are doing it together. She also told the interviewer that she doesn't feel misused or underused by the Biden administration, according to The Independent.

