Kamala Harris had the best response to criticisms about buying an expensive Le Creuset pot during her trip to Paris, France, while millions of America were struggling.

During a recent interview, Harris called the criticisms ridiculous. She also said that her critics should focus more on what she did in Paris during her meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and not on what she bought on her way back to the United States.

"Oh, how about, 'She's going to buy a pot on her way to the airport after a very significant and highly successful bilateral meeting in France on issues that are about national security, on issues that are about climate, on issues that are about what we are doing in terms of international norms and rules on everything from cyber to space,'' she said via CNN.

Kamala Harris says she, Joe Biden is governing partners

Other than the recent backlash over her expensive purchase, Harris also gave an update regarding her job as vice president and her relationship with Joe Biden.

There have been claims that Harris and Biden had a falling out in recent weeks. The speculations heightened when the two politicians visited a soup kitchen around Thanksgiving, and eagle-eyed netizens noticed how the POTUS ignored Harris the entire time that they were there.

At one point, Jill Biden attended to Harris to not make her look left out. The first lady also instructed Harris to stand beside her husband while they were being photographed.

During her interview, Harris said that he and the president are governing partners. The vice president also proudly declared that the POTUS trusts him, especially on issues like migration, that is why he appointed her.

But when asked to comment on her staff leaving, Harris refused to respond. Instead, she said that her working as vice president has not been easy in the past year. But this isn't surprising because it would've already been solved even before it reached her if it had been easy.

Kamala Harris' approval ratings continue to slip

Meanwhile, Harris's approval ratings have been very low to the point that there are concerns she can't be the Democrats presidential nominee in the 2024 election.

According to El Pais, it's not uncommon for vice presidents to take over the top job after their presidential counterparts resign. A similar thing happened with Barack Obama and Biden.

Even though Biden wasn't elected right after Obama's reign ended, the POTUS was eventually elected president.

So, there are hopes that Harris would take over the top spot at the Oval Office if Biden doesn't run for re-election next year. But Harris' approval ratings point to the possibility that she won't get the support she needs to campaign in 2024.

According to Politico, it's not Harris' fault that her approval ratings are slipping because Biden's approval ratings are not that high either.

While speaking with the publication, Douglas Schoen said there's still hope for Harris to rise above all the controversies and issues she's facing. But she needs at least one major project to turn things around.

