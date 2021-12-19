The Graves County Sheriff's Office claimed Saturday that five Kentuckians were detained for allegedly stealing automobiles, shoes, copper wire, and other household things from victims in a southwestern section of the state that was "especially badly struck by the storm and resulted in deaths."

The robberies occurred a week after a devastating storm ripped across the state, killing at least 78 people and demolishing over 1,000 houses.

Suspects steal from tornado-damaged homes

On Friday afternoon, sheriff's investigators got a tip of suspicious behavior barely half a mile from a candle business that was destroyed in the storms, killing eight people. When deputies arrived, they were able to stop the gang from fleeing the scene with stolen vehicles in tow. Methamphetamine was found in the possession of two of the suspects, as per Fox News.

After the substance was reportedly discovered buried in her bodily cavities, Kaitlyn Moore, 29, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking of a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of methamphetamine.

According to law authorities, Linda Morris, 52, was apprehended with copper wiring, a new pair of "Ugg" boots that she had stolen from someone's residence, and needles carrying methamphetamine. She is charged with theft and unauthorized taking of a car, possession of methamphetamine, driving while her license is suspended, and theft of personal property.

Kevin Stowe, 55, was reportedly caught with more than $120,000 in cash and a stolen license plate while driving a car. The theft of a car and theft of a vehicle registration plate were both charges against him. Ronnie White, 57, and Lynne Bailey, 56, were both charged with removing a car without permission.

At least 11 individuals have been detained across the state for looting tornado-damaged property, including the Graves County suspects. According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, four Michigan men were apprehended taking stuff from damaged houses and automobiles in neighboring Caldwell County.

The Michiganders were charged with burglary tools, receiving stolen items, pistol possession by a convicted felon, and marijuana possession. Cameron said in a news statement that anyone who tries to take advantage of Kentuckians would face the full power of the law, Daily Mail reported.

Gov. Andy Beshear cautioned against looting in devastated regions on Friday, calling it vile and promising that anybody found guilty will be punished to the maximum extent of the law.

According to ABC News, the tornadoes on December 10 killed at least 93 people in five states, including 78 in Kentucky. Illinois had six victims, Tennessee had five, Arkansas had two, and Missouri had two. In Kentucky, the victims range in age from 2 months to 98 years old.

More than 100 Mayfield Consumer Products candle manufacturing employees endured a tornado inside the plant, with some claiming they were buried beneath up to five feet of rubble.

Police warns tornado victims of possible scams

Post 1 of the Kentucky State Police has received many reports regarding fake disaster assistance volunteers. They might be acting as FEMA personnel, American Red Cross volunteers, insurance adjusters, debris disposal firms, or general contractors.

While there have been complaints of fake personnel, actual FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams, home inspectors, and other authorities are operating in storm-affected communities. FEMA representatives that are legitimate will have official identity badges with picture IDs and will know your FEMA application number.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Representatives from the Small Business Administration never charge applicants for disaster relief, inspections, or assistance in filling up government aid applications. FEMA agents are never permitted to acquire your personal financial information or guarantee a disaster aid in exchange for payment, as per WPSD Local 6.

