Joe Biden's cameo in the Jonas Brothers TikTok video got panned on social media, drawing aghast reactions from online users, which achieves the reverse effect of the goal.

Biden and the TikTok collab with the entertainer did not reach the intended audience, but rather, it produced the opposite reaction. Instead of promoting boosters, the video worsened the reception like mask and vaccine mandates. Twitter users said it was not fun, nor was anyone laughing.

Biden collabs with Jonas Brothers

US President Biden cameoed as the cameraman of the famous Jonas Brothers, where lip-synching a Sidetalk video. The footage shows that the US leader's name is pronounced as Byron, then the singers would ask what his dinner plans are.

Biden is not a stranger to social media to reach out to the Gen-Z members to explain progressive policies and getting your vaccine or booster shot, reported the Daily Mail.

This was not the first video with current entertainers to forward the White House agenda. Biden appeared with Pentatonix that did not fare well either.

Another collaboration Biden had was with Benito Skinner, a TikTok comedian who pokes at Gen-Z, posing as an intern. Biden even took singer Olivia Rodrigo to the White House early in 2021, cited MSN.

The ill-advised TikTok video

The three Jonas Brothers, Joe, 32, Nick, 29, and Kevin, 34, were asked if they were all vaccinated in the footage. They said yes but not before inquiring who the president is several times while lip-synching. Then Joe and Kevin show up, answering with 'Byron' twice.

While the video is still in progress, the boy band sat on the comfy couch and conversed about what they will ask the POTUS. Kevin did the lip-synch, and Nick would request to go out for dinner.

Soon after the brothers' verbal exchange, they stopped pretending, and Kevin asked if they got it.

The camera will move to the rear and see the president at that moment; he is their cameraman as the cameo for the Videos. Mr. Biden says that he finally got it.

According to the White House Video Director, Jonathan Herbert posted the video on his Twitter page. He wrote about the Jonas Brothers, asked netizens to help it go viral. No one liked the video, and many considered it too embarrassing.

Netizens reacts online

One Twitter user said the video is embarrassing due to its mishandled content. Another one commented that it's better to delete it. The nays added, and another shared his opinion about the video. Saying at @POTUS to do the work, not waste time with Tik Tok.

More negative comments called the Jonas Brothers not funny at all; no one was in a laughing position. But most of the posts in the comments section were about asking Mr. Biden to take away student debt. Students are obligated to start paying loans made on January 31. One post that liked it over the general dislike was replaced by comments that loved Grandpa President. It was supposed to be adorable as well.

Per Vox, data indicates that at least 70 percent are already jabbed with one first dose, while others have the boosters. If there already available. The attempt of the Joe Biden cameo is one of the many miscues of the White House to communicate with voters favorably. This could be reminiscent of Kamala Harris casting child actors.

