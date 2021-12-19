The Kornet Anti-Tank missile system is a capable man carry system that is marketed to armed forces all over the world.

It has several options to attack via a pair volley or dual charge explosive warheads that can damage reactive armor and extra layers of armor on protected vehicles. Tanks have been rendered less after by advanced anti-tank weaponry, which is cheaper per shot.

The Kornet Anti-Tank missile system

Introduction of the Russian Kornet that can circumvent reactive armor to combat tank killers like older TOW missiles is a system that uses two rockets to take out a modern tank remarked Dmitry Litovkin of a defense publication last Wednesday, reported TASS.

The system is a self-propelled tank killer capable of firing two armaments simultaneously with one command, with a control field to beat reactive armor on the hull. Another firing method is shooting at intervals, with two flying close on one laser beam to spoof smart defense.

Reactive armor is designed to defeat an attacking element going to strike it, but the Kornet is made to bypass such defensive armor systems by spoofing it will a second missile if the first is stopped.

Other ways to protect armor are aerosols, and smoke noted the expert. Mr. Litovkin called the aerosols and smokes less effective to defend a vehicle in the Kornet's sights.

He added that a smokescreen should be deployed with the Kornet Anti-Tank missile system because it will remain on its original trajectory.

The projectile travels fast, and its intended victim may be too slow to avoid getting hit. Its advanced systems guarantee a definite strike on the target too.

Advanced missile system designed for effective tandem charge

In most cases, to guarantee a hit, the Kornet has two optional attack modes to obliterate a target. These would be a paired launch, with equipped tandem charges to attack more than a simple armor plate.

Usually, a single charge means one big boom, but the tandem charge hi-explosive warhead is the better option for modern anti-tank weapons, cited Military Wiki.

A two-stage explosive warhead is better without it. Kornet would not be as effective. The first impact will set off reactive changes that lessen the rocket's impact. A split second later, no charge to deflect the warhead, explodes a charge destroying bare armor with extreme heat.

Besides armor on tanks, plates or tiles with explosives are usually used. The dual explosive used to defeat MBTs is deadly for an expensive tank.

He added that slat armor gives decent protection against high explosives but not much against the Kornet tank killers' tandem charge.

This man-portable tank killer is made to allow a team of anti-armor specialists to take out even an M1 Abrams MBT. Even enhanced armor protection is not foolproof, making the Kornet a deadly infantry weapon.

A laser guides the projectile on a flight path that extends to a range of 8-kilometers compared to 5.5-kilometers before, which gives soldiers a safer engagement distance than before.

High Precision Weapons Company CEO Sergey Mikhailov said the system has several versions for military use; the Kornet Anti-Tank missile system is proving to be versatile from its initial offering.

