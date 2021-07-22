The Abrams main battle tank (MBT) fires uranium tank shells that are the secret weapons for busting through metal plates. Tanks are made to overcome everyone on the battlefield, but Americans use their U-238 depleted penetrator to destroy most armor with ease.

Until now, the use of depleted radioactive metal is included in the US arsenal like mobile armor to assault similar enemy forces.

A tank is a quickly, well-protected, fully armed behemoth intended to control the conflict on land. In both peace and war, countries strive to deploy the strongest tanks as the principal offensive weapon in their armies.

King of the battlefield

During the 1980s, the US Army decided on the significant step of arming its M1 Abrams tank with its ultimate overhaul- a uranium-based tank-killing round reported the Nationalist Interest.

The Earth's heaviest element was used to create the ultimate and unrivaled tank killer. It is capable of obliterating any tank currently in service.

In the 1980s the M1 Abrams MBT had the 105-millimeter gun called the M68.

One of the problems of tanks is how much ammo can it carry. The ammo supply of an even bigger gun would be limited to only forty rounds. Cannons that fire uranium tank shells that are the secret weapons of the M1.

Read also: USAF HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopter Finishes Testing Systems

Bigger gun

An upgraded gun was wanted by the Pentagon with a larger German-designed Rheinmetall M256 120-millimeter smoothbore gun. It was, according to officials, an obligation that employs the cannon in part to compensate for Germany's participation in NATO's AWACS program.

The M1 needed the cannon to fight against heavy Soviet armor in the future or be defeated. A deal was struck in which the M1 would be manufactured with the M68 gun initially, but can be subsequently be updated to the M256. Later, the M1A1 was commissioned with bigger smoothbore cannon as its standard gun, noted Fas Org.

While the tank is ready for future improvements, there is still a problem regarding the tank's limited ammo capacity. The M1's fire control system was precise when it was released, capable of hitting a moving target at a distance of two thousand meters with approximately 90 percent accuracy.

U-238 Heavy armor buster!

During this period, the military was investigating into using depleted uranium as an armor projectile. Depleted uranium, a waste of nuclear reactor fuel, was harder and stronger compared to tungsten-tipped projectiles.

When the metal is propelled at high speeds, the dense metal will cut through armor like butter. It even works on heavy metal! U-238 as metal can cause steel to burn.

Standard penetrators for the M-60 should defeat 350 millimeters of steel rolled homogenous armor (RHA). But the Uranium projectile can enter about penetrate 420 millimeters of RHA angled at 60%.

The T-72 tank's larger cannons could pierce armor up to 450 millimeters thick. Before all else, the M774 was able to pierce the T-72's frontal hull and turret armor, which was the thickest.

In the future, a tank that fires uranium tank shells are the secret weapons of today's tanks that will still be in use.

Related Article: UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter Survives Minimal Damage and Keeps Flying

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.