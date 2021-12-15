Jussie Smollett's shocking revelation regarding the noose that was allegedly used in his attack continues to make headlines.

After the "Empire" actor was found guilty on five of six counts of lying to police following an alleged altercation on Jan. 29, 2019, Smollett remains free until his sentencing.

According to reports, the actor could face up to three years in prison for staging his attack even though he continues to deny it.

Andre Hope weighs in on Jussie Smollett's noose story

Following his recent court appearance, the sole black jury that witnessed Smollett give his accounts in front of a judge couldn't help but air some concerns.

Andre Hope said he doesn't understand why Smollett would put noose back on his neck to convince police that he was attacked.

A noose is a potent symbol of hate that's why Hope said that Smollett's claims were valid. He should've ripped the noose off his neck and not worn it back.

Jack Shuler, an associate professor at Denison University, said that a noose is more than just a knot on the rope. According to CNN, he said that the noose is used to kill people, so it is seen as a threat and a violent speech.

Hope also said he couldn't make sense of some of Smollett's recollections. "Two o'clock in the morning. Cold outside. When you just use your common sense as what's there, yeah it just, it didn't add up," the 63-year-old said via CBS News.

Read Also: Jussie Smollett Attorney Says Actor Plans To Appeal Guilty Verdict in Alleged Fake Hate Crime Scheme

Sole Black juror hopes more people like him were tapped

Hope revealed that he and his fellow jurors spent over nine hours deliberating on Smollett's case. However, they never disagreed on the verdict.

The sole Black juror added that he hopes more people of color were called to testify because they can all handle the truth and give impartial judgment on the case.

Hope doesn't also know what Smollett's true motives are for suggesting that he was the target of a hate crime. The actor made such strong allegations shortly after he came out as gay and after he gained even more popularity for playing the role of Jamal Lyon on television.

Jussie Smollett denies staging his racist attack

During his court appearance, Smollett claimed that he had an intimate relationship with one of the two men that attacked him. The Osundairo brothers previously revealed that the actor paid them $3,500 each to stage his attack.

The brothers also released a statement through their lawyers saying that they regret their involvement in the matter. The siblings knew Smollett from "Empire," where they were hired as extras.

However, Smollett once again denied paying the brothers to stage his attack. Instead, he argued that he gave them money as payment for his workout program and meals, according to the BBC.

The actor also claimed that there was no hoax involved in what happened to him two years ago. But despite his constant denials, the court still found Smollett guilty.

It's unclear if the actor would get back to his acting career after he is released from prison. After all, he was axed from "Empire" shortly after his arrest.

Related Article: Jen Psaki Calls Jussie Smollett Crime 'Shameful' as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Mocked for Their Response Over Fake Race Hate Attack

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.