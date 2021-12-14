US President Joe Biden blindsided his EU partners after the teleconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He even met with EU leaders before to consult, but that is left to be seen.

The US president gave EU leaders a new curveball to deal with, and it seems Europe will not get it, and Moscow will have a reprieve. For NATO and the EU, it should not be happening to give the Kremlin quarter to maneuver.

Biden urges Putin to lessen tension

After stressing to the White House that Vladimir Putin's actions on all fronts in the Ukraine and Polish border have impacted the European Union with a gas crisis, after the virtual summit, the US leader affirmed Russia's rights to defend its borders, reported the Express UK.

Last December 7, the two heads of state talked about Russian presence on the South border shared with Ukraine. Urging the Russian leader to lessen tensions, but it seems Kiev's membership sought in NATO might be doomed. Putin pointed out that Ukraine membership is an issue he won't let go of.

The teleconference stated that Politico is the set up for the White House to by Friday have plans for more talks about what Russian is concerned about, not what concerns the alliance, noted Politico.

According to the source, the talks will explore how the eastern front and tensions can be lessened.

As predicted by some experts, Washington begged off committing its forces to confront Russia with its allies. If Moscow decides to roll over the border, the US will leave NATO to its own devices.

Mr. Biden mentioned article 5 of the NATO charter and said it would do so for an ally, adding that Ukraine is not an extension. Essentially Putin won one round against the west in this exchange.

NATO members react to Ukraine's membership

The Eastern European NATO members weren't confident after that announcement, which heightened fears that EU security would suffer.

But the White House got in a consolation that the Kremlin head would be warned of the severest economic sanctions than in 2014. One source said that Ukraine was not the target.

An update to the teleconference from Washington remarked the concerns for those who supported Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territory and the need for more diplomatic initiatives to lessen tensions in the region.

The pronouncement from the US says it will not support military action in support of Kyiv. Despite the tough-talking, Moscow has won a grievance and justified its actions.

A reference to the annexation of Crimea by Moscow that fell in 2014 was mentioned. Jake Sullivan, National Security adviser, said that the US would do things differently, cited BBC.

While in the conference, the Russian leader said the armed force was an option and answered Biden that it's all about defending Russian territory and security.

Putin said that if NATO membership were given to Kiev, military action against Russia would be a strong possibility. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the conference a positive start for Eastside countries of NATO.It seemed that Joe Biden blindsided his EU partners to address Putin's concern, and the Kremlin knows the US will not fully support Ukraine is a victory.

