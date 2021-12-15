A Chicago resident could receive a hefty sum from the state after being humiliated by a group of officers who mistook her address.

According to reports, officers barged into Anjanette Young's home in 2019, thinking they were raiding the correct address. When Young told them that they were young, they refused to listen to her.

Young was naked when the officers entered her house by force, and they didn't allow her to dress up for 16 seconds. An officer gave the woman something to cover herself with, but it kept falling off. It was only after 40 minutes after officers arrived that she was allowed to dress up.

Young filed a lawsuit against the police officers and the state. The city council committee recommended that she be given the sum of $2.9 million for the humiliating and indignity that she experienced.

Kristen Cabanban, a spokesperson for the city's legal department, revealed that Young's attorney agreed with the settlement. The proposed amount is the city's way of making amends after the embarrassment that they put the Chicago resident through.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused of lying

But amid the controversy, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot faces backlash for lying about her knowledge of what happened to Young. The mayor previously claimed that she didn't know that a group of police officers raided the woman's home while she was naked.

However, emails revealed that Lightfoot's staff sent her an email regarding the incident, according to the Huffington Post.

Lightfoot has not responded to requests for comment, but she released a statement via her office regarding Young's case.

"It is our expectation that on Monday, the Finance Committee will be presented with a proposed settlement for consideration regarding Ms. Young. Out of deference to that process, we will not be commenting further," the statement read via the Chicago Sun Times.

Chicago mayor admitted to seeing Anjanette Young's video

In another statement, Lightfoot admitted that she saw the horrific video of Young being humiliated by police officers. The mayor also said that she had already made comments following the video's release.

Lightfoot said that she's thrilled the matter has already been resolved and said that she hopes the settlement will help Young with the resources that she might need, according to NBC Chicago.

According to the Chicago Tribune, someone wrongly tipped the officers about a man living in Young's apartment with an illegal firearm. At the time, Young was already preparing for bed that's why she was naked.

Chicago woman could've received $13 to $16 million

The publication said that if Young decided to go to trial, she could've received an even bigger settlement. A jury could award her $13 million, which is equivalent to $1 million per officer in her apartment. She could also receive $16 million or $1 million for each second that she was naked.

Young's proposed $2.9 million settlement will also add to the city's $662 million payouts on similar misconduct cases since 2004. This amount reached $750 million in 2019.

