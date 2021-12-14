Authorities reported that three people died in an apparent double murder-suicide on Saturday and spanned across Baltimore City to Howard County. All victims were identified to be nurse anesthetists at area hospitals.

Police later identified the suspect, 44-year-old Rajaee Shareef Black, who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, 41-year-old Tara Labang, inside a home in South Baltimore. The shooter then proceeded to travel to Columbia towards the home of his ex-wife, 42-year-old Wendy Natalie Black, while confessing the killing and planned attack on Facebook Live.

Chilling Facebook Live

During Rajaee's stream, he confessed to doing "something crazy" when he shot Labang in the head, saying it "felt like a dream." The suspect also revealed his plans of killing his ex-wife Black and himself afterward. Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital confirmed that Labang worked there as a certified registered nurse anesthetist on Monday afternoon.

"We are shocked and saddened by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with Tara's family. Tara will be greatly missed in her community and by all of Ascension Saint Agnes," said a statement released by hospital spokesman Bradley Cardwell, Baltimore Sun reported.

On Sunday, Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison told reporters that officers responded to a 911 call at the first home where they discovered the body of a female victim, later identified to be Labang, with gunshot wounds. Law enforcement personnel arrived at around 1:30 p.m. and found that the rear door was kicked in.

Harrison said that after officers and detectives had arrived at the first crime scene, they received information regarding the suspect that he was traveling to another jurisdiction out of the county to commit another crime and potentially suicide. The police commissioner said they confirmed Rajaee committed the second crime at Howard County.

Double Murder-Suicide

During his Facebook live video, the suspect said that he was thankful for everyone who had supported him and knew everything that had happened. In the chilling 90-second clip, Rajaee said he was struggling amid a custody battle and faced allegations of molesting his children by his ex-wife. Rajaee said the last three years he has been fighting were "real crazy," Too Fab reported.

Shortly before ending the Facebook live feed, Rajaee turned the camera to his ex-wife's front porch and showed him opening the door and going inside. He could also be heard saying "today's the day" before ending the recording.

Afterward, police officers discovered the bodies of the suspect and the second victim inside the home. They also found the children of the two individuals safely inside the suspect's grey SUV parked outside of the house.

Authorities did not reveal how old the children of the suspect and victim were and said they believe Rajaee put them inside the vehicle before killing his ex-wife. The suspect revealed that he was fired earlier this year, arguing that the University of Maryland Medical System unfairly terminated his career after he blew the whistle on a doctor who stashed drugs inside his locker. Rajaee claimed that after the incident, no one wanted to work with him and had no choice but to "risk his life" and work as a frontline medical professional amid the coronavirus pandemic, Daily Mail reported.

