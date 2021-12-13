Joe Manchin is voicing serious reservations about the framework of Democrats' climate and social spending measure, a red flag for Democrats ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday.

With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pressing for action before Christmas, Biden and Manchin's phone discussion on Monday afternoon comes at a key juncture. Manchin made it clear on Monday that he isn't persuaded by the $1.7 trillion package.

Per POLITICO, Manchin is the key holdout for the party-line bill in a 50-50 Senate, and he's concerned about rising debt, persistent inflation, and the bill's true costs, calling a Friday GOP-requested Congressional Budget Office report on the bill's potential 10-year costs "sobering." On Monday, he didn't sound like someone ready to send the Democratic legislation to Biden's desk without significant changes.

Later that day, Schumer stated unequivocally that he will keep to his schedule. On the floor, the majority leader stated that Democrats will continue to work with the parliamentarian and finalize the social spending package this week, adding that Democrats are "working hard to put the Senate in a position to bring the measure across the finish line before Christmas."

Notably, Manchin did not ask Schumer to postpone the discussion of the package until January, nor did he announce he would vote against anything. He's still talking to his colleagues and leaving his options open, which is typical of Manchin.

Biden and Manchin meet amid race to pass Build Back Better bill

Sen. Joe Manchin told reporters Monday that "everything is possible" after President Joe Biden called to ask for his vote on a large social and environmental spending plan.

Manchin described the meeting as a "good conversation," but he declined to elaborate. He is concerned that the plan could exacerbate inflation, which hit a 39-year high last month.

The massive package was passed by the House last month with a $2.2 trillion price tag, but if it reaches the Senate, it is anticipated to be reduced in size owing to opposition from Manchin and colleague moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

The Congressional Budget Office estimated last week that the Build Back Better Act would really cost $4.5 trillion - and add $3 trillion to the federal deficit - if its programs were extended over ten years, or the same length as planned income sources to support the package.

CNN reported on Monday that Biden and Manchin spoke last week, with Biden emphasizing the importance of Manchin's yes vote in getting the package passed. According to the article, Manchin informed Biden that he is hesitant to support the plan owing to worries about its size and breadth.

Before the conversation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that Biden "looks forward to speaking directly with Sen. Manchin about and making the case for why the president believes this legislation should move forward."

However, Manchin has been concerned for weeks about inflation and what he calls budget "gimmicks" that undercount the cost of social and environmental spending.

Psaki disputed to call Biden and Manchin's talks a negotiation, instead of describing it as "a chat between two individuals who have been in public life for some time and have had good faith discussions directly. And this is just an extension of it."

The press secretary said that the White House remains committed to Schumer's (D-NY) ambitious aim of bringing the bill to the Senate floor for a vote before the end of the year, another concept that Manchin has rejected, as per NY Post.

