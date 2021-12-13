Former Vice President Mike Pence's visit to New Hampshire this week, as well as appearances in other high-profile early primary states, has fueled talk about a future presidential bid in 2024 and raised doubts about whether he can win back the GOP supporters he enraged on January 6.

Pence made a number of campaign-style visits in New Hampshire, including a fundraiser for Republican state Senate candidates, meetings with local political activists, and a visit to a local bakery.

Pence's trip to New Hampshire

While the former vice president says that he is only focused on strengthening support for Republican candidates running in 2022, New Hampshire is the most recent early primary state he has visited as he attempts to navigate political life after former President Trump.

Pence, in his most forthright remarks to date, did not rule out a possible 2024 candidacy, even if Trump also entered the race, as the former president is increasingly implying he may, as per The Hill.

A 2024 candidacy will very certainly need Pence addressing his time in the Trump administration, first as a loyalist and later as the focus of tremendous rage from the former president and his supporters.

The former vice president has stated that he has spoken with Trump "many times" since the two left offices at the start of the year, but speculation about a rift between the two men has persisted, with the former president issuing multiple statements criticizing Pence for overseeing the certification of electoral votes on Jan. 6.

According to a Harvard-Harris Poll poll issued earlier this week, Trump leads the field of probable GOP primary candidates for 2024 with 67 percent support, while Pence trails with 9 percent. However, without Trump, Pence had 25% support, following only Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who received 30% support.

While Pence may have begun what are perceived to be his early attempts to attract American voters, one key challenge he has is regaining the trust of Trump supporters whom he alienated on January 6. Pence had backed down from Donald Trump's assertions that the elections were rigged, and he quickly became a lightning rod for hate remarks from Trump supporters. During a rally in Florida in June, Trump referred to him as a "Traitor," Republic World reported.

Democrats' presidential candidate

Just last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that Biden intended to compete for re-election in 2024, despite rumors that Democrats were debating whether he would run for a second term. During a press conference onboard Air Force 1, Psaki was asked about reports that Biden told his staff that he wants to run for re-election. "That's his objective," stated the official.

The 79-year-old and his aides have been assuring allies that Biden wants to run for re-election for the second time, in an attempt to allay fears of Republican re-election. Republicans surged to power in Virginia state elections earlier this month, leaving Democrats shaken and unsettled. Surprisingly, speculation has centered on Vice President Kamala Harris taking up Biden's position in the 2024 elections.

Pence, 62, flew to New Hampshire on Wednesday, the site of the country's first presidential primary, where he collected funds for GOP state Senate candidates, spoke at an event hosted by the conservative group Heritage Action, and visited with people at a bakery.

He's tailoring his message for the 2020 election, balancing what he labels "irregularities" in voting with his role in certifying President Joe Biden's win after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop him. Perhaps most telling, he and his team have been courting donors for a potential bid, both at an August conference and in private conversations.

Per NBC News, all of this adds up to the groundwork for a presidential campaign. Most Republicans believe Trump has a good chance of winning the nomination if he runs. According to sources close to Pence, the former vice president has assured people in his inner circle that Trump's choice would not figure into his own thinking as he prepares himself to campaign in a more conventional Republican lane.

But Trump has given every sign that he intends to run - he's attending rallies, raising money, and backing people - and it's difficult for some Republican insiders to picture Pence making a choice apart from Trump.

