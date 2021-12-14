Another Capitol rioter will be sentenced on Friday, and he could face five years in prison because of his involvement in the demonstrations.

According to reports, Robert Scott Palmer was arrested in March after he was identified by one publication. Months after his arrest, he pleaded guilty to spraying officers with a fire extinguisher and then chucking it at the police line.

Eagle-eyed netizens didn't have a hard time identifying Palmer because he was wearing an American flag jacket with Donald Trump's name on it while at the riot.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former public defender who has sentenced other Jan 6 Capitol riot defendants, will also be the one to sentence Palmer on Friday.

Robert Scott Palmer's letter released

Palmer wrote a letter to Chutkan saying that he had now realized that Trump wasn't telling the truth when he alleged that there was election fraud last year. He also noted that those acting on Trump's behalf also lied to him and the other Republicans that flocked to the Capitol earlier this year.

"They kept spitting out the false narrative about a stolen election and how it was our duty to stand up to tyranny. Little did I realize that they were the tyrannical ones desperate to hold on to power at any cost even by creating the chaos they knew would happen with such rhetoric," Palmer wrote via the Huffington Post.

Palmer isn't the only Capitol rioter who realized that Trump lied to them.

Two Capitol rioters realized Donald Trump lied to them

Danny Rodriguez previously lambasted himself for believing Trump's lies to the point that he drove a stun gun into the neck of one of the police officers at the riot.

During his interview with the FBI, Rodriguez said that he was convinced that demonstrating would save the country, but that's not what happened. Instead, some officers were killed or injured, and hundreds of demonstrators were sent to prison.

On the other hand, Trump is still free and able to spread more lies about the election and what happened during the Jan 6 Capitol riot.

Donald Trump continues to lie about the Capitol riot

He recently told Fox News that he wasn't involved in the demonstrations. He also denied the allegations that he encouraged Republicans to flock to the Capitol so that their voices could be heard, according to Rolling Stone.

But clips of the ex-POTUS from the Stop the Steal rally on Jan 5 show him urging his supporters to get what's rightfully theirs.

Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, could also be held in contempt due to his involvement in the riot and his refusal to cooperate in the ongoing investigations.

According to CNBC, Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., sent a text message to Meadows urging him to instruct the ex-president to stop the invasion.

Select committee chair Bennie Thompson acknowledged Meadows' efforts to share thousands of documents with the investigating panel. However, he also said that when there are questions regarding the contents of the documents, Meadows should've been there to give them answers.

However, Meadows asked the House select committee to grant his executive privilege because the riot occurred while he was still working for Trump. Unfortunately, his request wasn't approved.

