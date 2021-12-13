Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to go on the offensive in her sex trafficking trial, aided by a lineup of 35 witnesses. According to court documents, the British socialite's defense might outnumber the prosecution case, which had 24 witnesses over the course of two weeks.

They included four women who accused the 59-year-old of sexually assaulting them as adolescents or "serving them up" to her pedophile associate Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell's attorneys stunned onlookers by stating they anticipated to hear all 35 witnesses in two or three days before the defense arguments began on Thursday.

Jeffrey Epstein's "little black book" contains high-profile contacts

Per Daily Mail, some of the witnesses are coming from abroad, and three may refuse to testify unless the New York court keeps their names hidden. Because of the fast-paced nature of the defense case - with perhaps more than ten witnesses crammed into each court day - Maxwell will almost probably not testify.

If she did, she would be subjected to days of cross-examination about her lavish lifestyle with financier Epstein. Instead, the jury will most certainly hear from Maxwell's friends and even relatives.

Meanwhile, just a portion of Maxwell's "little black book," which contains contact information for thousands of people, including Prince Andrew, will be made public. The case involves only a few pages, and the prosecution agreed that the book can be used "for a restricted purpose," as per The Sun.

Maxwell, 59, denies six accusations related to the sex trafficking operation of late millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Her trial in Manhattan is expected to resume on Thursday. It is alleged to include the names and addresses of around 2,000 world leaders, celebrities, and businesses, including Prince Andrew and former US Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

The Duke of York has categorically rejected any involvement in sexual assault. Gawker, an online news outlet, released pages from the book in 2015, although many of the connections were redacted.

On Friday, the prosecution rested its case, accusing Maxwell of being a dangerous sexual predator. She denies obtaining schoolgirls for Epstein and herself to abuse. The alleged crimes occurred at his property in Palm Beach, Florida, called the "house of sin," as well as at other locations.

Miss Sternheim, her lawyer, told the jury that women have been blamed for men's faults. Her brother, Ian Maxwell, stated over the weekend that she feels Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial, was most likely killed. He also stated that his late father, millionaire publisher Robert Maxwell, was killed at sea, according to his sister. In 1991, his body was discovered off the coast of the Canary Islands.

The trial of Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and suspected pimp, Ghislaine Maxwell, has revealed an unexpected tidbit about the British socialite's personal life: she is supposedly married. For years, rumors swirled that Maxwell, who is accused of grooming and recruiting young girls for Epstein to sexually assault, was secretly married. She has disputed all of the accusations leveled against her.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell's rumored husband?

Scott Borgerson, 44, is a millionaire tech CEO and former US Coast Guard officer who is claimed to be "highly connected" to the former Trump administration. Details of their marriage were revealed last year when Maxwell informed court clerks she attempted to file for divorce to keep her spouse out of the proceedings.

The British socialite has kept her husband's name hidden, and Borgerson has denied dating Maxwell, stating that they are merely old acquaintances and that she is a "wonderful and loving" person who has had no involvement in Epstein's crimes. Maxwell, on the other hand, submitted court papers as part of a bail application in 2020, suggesting that she had put all of her assets into a trust that Borgerson controls. Friends of Maxwell who spoke to The New York Times on the condition of anonymity backed up rumors that the two were married.

