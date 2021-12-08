As she testified in the current sex-trafficking trial involving the British socialite, an accuser claimed to have seen a photograph of Ghislaine Maxwell "naked and pregnant" in Jeffrey Epstein's house.

Carolyn, a woman who only gave her first name, told a New York court on Tuesday that she saw the photo at the Palm Beach house of late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Carolyn, who has not used a pseudonym, has accused Maxwell of touching her when she was 14 and claims she gave sexualized massages to Epstein two to three times a week for roughly four years.

Maxwell, who had a relationship with Epstein, is on trial for allegedly recruiting underaged girls for sexual abuse by the infamous billionaire, who committed suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking crimes.

Maxwell's lawyer, Jeff Pagliuca, asked Carolyn whether she had seen a photograph of the socialite looking pregnant. Lawyers then showed her an image, which she said was not the one she had seen.

According to many media sources, while Maxwell is not known to have children, no more facts regarding the claimed pregnancy were mentioned in court. The relationship between Maxwell and Epstein has been called into question multiple times during the trial, The Independent reported.

Several witnesses have stated that they were a couple or had a business relationship while prosecutors have stated that they were "partners in crime." The two was seen kissing in one of the photos given as proof. The image was supposedly found on a table at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion.

Carolyn claimed she had given Epstein more than 100 sexualized massages since she was 14, according to cross-examination in court. Virginia Roberts, she said, had introduced her to Ghislaine Maxwell and had escorted her to Epstein's Palm Beach home.

Jeffrey Epstein desired to have a child

During Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking and abuse trial, her peculiar relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has been in the limelight. The prosecution quickly produced an image of Epstein with his hand on her stomach beneath her coat shortly after the accusation was made, as per The Sun.

Maxwell is accused of "serving" girls for former boyfriend Epstein to abuse, as well as participating in some of the attacks - both of which she denies. Prosecutors have called them "partners in crime" in the abuse of young women.

There has been no more word about the new photo or whether Maxwell is truly pregnant. But one thing is certain: Epstein desired children, and not simply for a family.

Strange rumors about his odd obsession with seeding the human race with his DNA have arisen over the years. Maxwell isn't known to have ever had children, and the purported pregnancy was kept under wraps in court. However, it has been stated that the couple planned to produce a child using one of Epstein's victims as a surrogate.

Virginia Roberts claims that when she was 19, Epstein urged her to be a surrogate since she was too old for his perversions. She would be granted a mansion in exchange for carrying his child, who would be reared by Maxwell.

Virginia Roberts Guiffre, as she is now called, says she was just 17 when she was groomed by Maxwell and used as a sex slave by Epstein. She also claims she had intercourse with Prince Andrew in a toilet, an accusation that the Royal Palace strongly refutes.

According to her lawyer, Brad Edwards, Epstein and Maxwell suggested to her that she carry their child. "They promised Virginia that she would care for the rest of her life if she agreed to have a kid with Epstein and Maxwell, but there were certain conditions," said the Mail on Sunday.

