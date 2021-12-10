The Duchess of Cambridge was seen wearing a set of sapphire and diamond earrings gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth when she hosted the 'Together at Christmas' carol concert at Westminister Abbey on Wednesday.

Daniela Elser, a royal expert, stated that this is the second time Kate has worn the Queen's jewelry and that she believes the earrings have been given to her indefinitely.

Does Queen Elizabeth favor Kate Middleton than Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, has only ever been handed the Queen's bridal tiara, leading royal fans to feel Kate is more trusted. According to reports, the Queen would "throw a pre-Christmas season celebration" and invite her family round for a Christmas gathering.

Her Majesty, 95, may make her first public appearance since early fall when she celebrates Christmas with her close family. Doctors have given Queen Elizabeth permission to host her annual special pre-Christmas season party, The Sun reported.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle titled as most photogenic royal couple

Since they started dating in 2016, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have traveled to Canada several times. Last year, the couple chose to take a "step back" as senior members of the British Royal Family, dividing their time between the UK and Canada. The couple eventually lived in a house in Montecito, California, with son Archie and afterward daughter Lilibet, as per Express.co.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex raised major security worries for their family in a controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. In 2016, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were paired up on a blind date. They dated secretly for around five months until the news was exposed to the public later that year.

According to photography experts who analyzed Instagram data, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are the most photogenic royal pair of all time. The royal pair has nearly seven times the average number of Instagram hashtags of all royal couples, with 2.4 million hashtags shared between them.

Per MIRROR, the survey conducted by photography expert Printique looked at Instagram hashtags for 24 of the world's most popular royal couples. It comes after royal watchers discovered a hidden message on the couple's wedding vehicle, which they drove to their evening celebration when they married in 2018.

On that day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drove a blue Concept Zero E-type Jaguar from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House, with Prince Harry behind the wheel. The sports automobile was first produced in 1968, but it has since been modified to run on electricity.

