Ghislaine Maxwell most likely believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered, according to her brother Ian Maxwell, who spoke on a podcast on Saturday. Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's associate, is now on trial on sex-trafficking accusations.

Ian Maxwell told The Spectator's Americano podcast that he felt his sister was innocent and explored different conspiracy theories involving his father's murder, as well as Robert Maxwell, a renowned UK media magnate, and Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous financier accused of sex crimes against minors, was discovered dead in his prison cell in 2019. Although a medical examiner found that he committed suicide, conspiracy theories have circulated, with some claiming that he was murdered.

On the podcast, Ian Maxwell expressed concern for his sister's safety in prison and stated that he was "not quite certain" Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide. "I think it hasn't been very well explained how a man apparently under 24/7 surveillance, in basically comparable isolated conditions to those my sister is enduring, could somehow die on US watch," he continued, as per Insider.

Ian Maxwell called it "nonsense" that his sister had been placed on suicide watch because there was no proof she intended to hurt herself. He called the measures "torture" and claimed they were "intended to break her," and he was concerned to discover she had lost a lot of weight while in prison.

Maxwell said he hasn't spoken to his sister since June 10, but they contact her attorneys, and she is aware that he is speaking to the public on her behalf. Prosecutors have accused Maxwell of acquiring girls for Epstein, grooming them for sexual abuse, engaging in that abuse, and lying about her conduct in a deposition.

They claim that Maxwell and Epstein frequently sexually molested females under the cover of massages. Maxwell has entered a not guilty plea to the accusations. Ghislaine Maxwell may face up to 80 years in jail if convicted on all charges. On the podcast, Ian Maxwell stated that he felt the case was actually against Jeffrey Epstein and had been "reverse-engineered" against his sister after his death.

Will Ghislaine Maxwell's family fight in her defense?

While Ghislaine Maxwell's trial is carrying on, the accused madam's husband, Scott Borgerson, has been photographed with a new female acquaintance. Kris McGinn, a 49-year-old writer and yoga devotee, was named as Borgerson's buddy by the New York Post.

Borgerson has failed to come in court to assist Maxwell during her trial, and residents have hardly seen him in town since Maxwell's arrest in 2020. Meanwhile, after prosecutors concluded presenting their case last week, Maxwell's defense team is due to submit arguments on Thursday.

Friends and family of supposed "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell have requested anonymity if they testify in her defense. Maxwell, who faces an 80-year jail term if convicted on six sex trafficking counts, will battle for her life in New York on Thursday when her lawyers file her defense.

The socialite is accused of exploiting women and minors for wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She fiercely disputes the allegations. On Friday, the prosecution rested its case after summoning Annie Farmer, who claimed that Maxwell fondled and assaulted her when she was 14 years old.

Judge Alison Nathan stated that she will take the matter under consideration. During multiple bail hearings, Maxwell's friends and family wrote to the court anonymously appealing for her release and vouching for her good character.

The defense is likely to last two or three days, implying that the case might be heard by a jury before Christmas. Maxwell's attorneys are concerned that jurors would rush to reach a decision before the holidays, as per Daily Mail.

