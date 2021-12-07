Donald Trump is criticized for shifting the blame on supply chain issues to Joe Biden.

The ex-POTUS recently dropped a 30-second ad accusing Biden of stealing Christmas because of inflation. The clip also shows several soundbites from news reports detailing various shortages across the United States.

The clip also targets parents who could be struggling to find gifts for their children because prices skyrocketed in the past couple of months. At the end of the 30-second clip, the headline declares that Biden stole Christmas. However, this isn't necessarily the case.

Trump seemingly forgot that the supply-chain shortages began last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Trump was still the president, so saying that Biden is at fault is incorrect.

"So, while it is Biden's nightmare to figure out, it was under the 45th president's watch that the crisis began. Trump probably doesn't want to hear that he had a hand in all of this because he's too busy shifting the blame with his distracting ad," according to She Knows via MSN.

Donald Trump expected to release more ads targeting Joe Biden

The publication added that Trump's ad targeting Biden is just the first of many that Americans can expect to see ahead of the 2024 election.

Even though both leaders have not announced their plans to campaign as president in the upcoming election, this suggests that Trump and Biden could once again go head to head.

It's been a year since Biden was elected as president of the United States, but Trump still has not given up on his belief that he should've won and that the election results were rigged.

Donald Trump conceded he lost to Joe Biden

Earlier this week, Trump was also criticized for issuing a double negative statement pertaining to the 2020 election.

Liz Harrington, Trump's spokesperson, posted his tweet because the ex-POTUS doesn't have access to the social media platform.

He said that anybody who doesn't think there wasn't election fraud in 2020 is either very corrupt or stupid. The double negative statement appears in his use of "doesn't think there wasn't."

Trump's critics immediately took to Twitter to lambast him and say that he just called himself stupid and corrupt because he's the only person that believes there was election fraud.

Others also pointed out that Trump just conceded that there was no election fraud last year, and his top legal adviser just reposted his statement, according to The Independent.

Donald Trump demanded Georgia to overturn election results

In recent months, Trump has been demanding vote recounts in select states where he was predicted to win. For instance, in Georgia, Trump was pegged as the winner in the 2020 election, but he and his entire MAGA administration were shocked when Biden won in the state, albeit a small margin.

According to NBC News, Trump spoke with Georgia's secretary of state and begged him to overturn the election result. Trump even went as far as threatening Brad Raffensperger that he could face criminal consequences if he doesn't do as he's told.

In the end, no one followed Trump's orders and several proofs confirmed that Biden really won in last year's election.

