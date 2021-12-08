Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's former ally, has not shied away from exposing shocking information about the ex-POTUS.

But according to reports, this is how far Meadows would go when talking about his former boss. After all, he doesn't have any plans to cooperate further in the ongoing investigations pertaining to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

More specifically, Meadows has no plans to share crucial information so that the House select committee would understand how the insurrection was planned and carried out on Jan. 6.

Meadows' attorney, George J. Terwilliger II, said that they initially agreed to cooperate voluntarily and not under the compulsion of the Select Committee's subpoena.

Terwilliger previously said that his client wants to exercise his executive privilege as a former White House staff. But a week later, they learned that the House select committee had no plans to respect boundaries and heed their request, according to CNN.

Reps. Bennie Thompson, Liz Cheney release statement

Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson and vice-chair Rep. Liz Cheney released a joint statement regarding Meadows' refusal to cooperate. They acknowledged that important information regarding Meadows and Trump's conversations is detailed in his book, "The Chief of Chiefs."

Read Also: Former Donald Trump Aide Cooperates With the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, Doesn't Want To Waive Executive Privilege

However, Trump's former ally will not disclose anything beyond that. His refusal to cooperate could result in Meadows facing criminal charges like Jeffrey Clark, who is facing a criminal referral.

"If indeed Mr. Meadows refuses to appear, the Select Committee will be left no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for a criminal prosecution," Thompson and Cheney said via the Huffington Post.

Mark Meadows thought Donald Trump will be happy with his book

Reports also revealed that Trump knows about Meadows' new book, and he's not thrilled. In fact, the ex-president denied Meadows' claims that he tested positive for COVID-19 right before he attended a debate against Joe Biden.

According to The Daily Beast, Meadows was surprised by Trump's reaction to his book because he thought his former boss would love it.

There are also claims that Trump aggressively scolded his former chief of staff because he had no idea that Meadows was putting together a book about his time at the White House while still working for him.

On Thursday, the committee would proceed with their scheduled deposition at Meadows' request.

Thompson said that they hoped Meadows would continue cooperating with the committee, but things changed, which offers an entirely different dynamic. He also said they were prepared to go with contempt earlier, but they postponed it when Meadows expressed his desire to cooperate with the investigating team.

Mark Meadows shared 6,000 pages of communications

As of press writing, Meadows already provided 6,000 pages of documents to the committee.

Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar confirmed that the documents revealed that Meadows was in communication with certain individuals involved in planning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Meadows turned over some of the documents, and communications came from his personal device.

Related Article: Farah Griffin Says Donald Trump Has Total Disregard For Other People's Well Being After Meeting Joe Biden While COVID-19 Positive

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.