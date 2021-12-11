The Kremlin is allegedly pushing the buttons of NATO, and the US gets what it wants. There is more to Putin's master plan than packing the south border of Russia close to Ukraine that is more than sending men and armor rolling over the border.

Allies said Moscow wanted to retake Ukraine, something the Russian leader planned for a long time. This includes troops in the Ukraine border and the border chaos in the Belarus-Poland border to weaponize natural gas, leaving a gap for energy dependence and bad border policies that induced confusion in the EU.

Putin's plan on the Ukrainian border

Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent more than 100,000 troops plus armor to the Ukraine border by his orders. This alarmed the allies that another move of Crimea is in the works, like in 2014 and the Kremlin's game, reported the Express UK.

One month earlier, Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, remarked the Russian border is "seriously deteriorating," and a rollout of forces to the other side is possible.

Last December 7, US President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin had a teleconference to diffuse the tension. The US leader had another conference with UK PM Boris Johnson and the EU chief on dealing with Moscow's possible encroachment of Ukraine like Crimea in 2014, cited the Arab down.

Everyone in the European Union agreed with Washington over the Russian buildup of its forces and the message of the Kremlin. But, Putin's master plan is more sophisticated than brute force.

According to Downing Street, PM Johnson pledged Britain to push non-military tools to force the Russian leader to back off, send back troops, and demilitarize the borders of Ukraine.

Kremlin intends West to back off

Some analysts see deeper into the Kremlin's intentions, and the allies see narrowly. There's no need to take Kiev, but it's a tool to get at the western allies and the United States.

Adeline van Houtte, lead analyst of the Economist Intelligence Unit, whose input about Moscow's intentions is surprising, saying Putin has deceived the west. Even the US president or the UK PM or the EU chiefs cannot have guessed, noted Politico.

Van Houtte said they've been misled so much but persist in believing Russians intent. There are countless troops and armor but less air defense than what is needed, and there should be more than what is stationed.

A naked show of strength will not help capture Kiev like Crimea, too blatant to have such numbers this time. It is different from 2014, and the allies allegedly don't know better.

The Russian leader will not risk an assault on Ukraine forces, for it will not be wise to commit the troops under the Kremlin's command.

Putin will not risk anything politically in Russia, but his end game is more elaborate than the allies think. He wants the west to back off his red lines and support Kiev.

The meeting with Biden establishes Putin as a serious threat to the western allies. That done and Putin' master plan has to point is realized and outclassed them, but allies still think Ukraine is the goal not easing them from the Kremlin's interests.

