After officials advised the public to be on the lookout Friday afternoon, attorneys for the parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley said the two are returning to Oakland County, Michigan, to be arraigned.

Following attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman's announcement to Fox News that James and Jennifer Crumbley will be arraigned in Oakland County, the US Marshals Service and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are collaborating on the manhunt for the pair, according to a tweet.

Michigan high school shooting suspect's parents return for arraignment

Deputies moved "to arrest the parents" after prosecutor Karen McDonald informed the Oakland County Sheriff's Office that she would file charges against the parents on Friday, but their attorney told authorities that they "are now unresponsive," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told Fox News's "The Story" on Friday.

Shortly after 1 pm, the BOLO warning was sent. According to Rudy Harper, the Detroit Police Department's second deputy head of public relations. The Crumbleys' attorney alerted authorities on Thursday that they were planning to surrender themselves.

Smith and Lehman said they spoke with the Oakland County prosecutor about the case and informed her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in on Thursday evening to face charges, Fox News reported.

According to Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, the two parents are each facing four charges of involuntary manslaughter after their 15-year-old son was accused of murdering four pupils and opening fire inside Oakland High School earlier this week.

Ethan Crumbley's parents had run-ins with the law

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with DUI on February 12, 2005, according to online records in Duval County, Florida. They pled no guilty and were fined $652 each. The Atlantic Beach Police Department also arrested James for driving with a suspended license and for possessing an illegal tag. He had to pay a fine of almost $200.

Jennifer had been charged of signing a worthless check for $150 a few years prior in 2003, but the misdemeanor case was ultimately dropped. According to court records, she committed the same violation in 2004 and was fined $240.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Beast, James is in legal difficulties over child support payments to his ex-wife, with whom he shares 18-year-old son Eli, Ethan's half-brother. According to a company spokesman, the father's last employment was at Monarch, a San Francisco-based company that offers GPS tracking to the transportation sector.

After reportedly gunning down four students and injuring seven others at Oxford High School on Tuesday, the couple's son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged as an adult with first-degree murder, terrorism, assault with the purpose to murder, and 12 counts of firearm possession.

Investigators claimed Ethan Crumbley, 15, came from a restroom with a gun and shot children in the hallway. As an adult, he faces charges of murder, terrorism, and other offenses.

According to Michigan law, police can pursue the involuntary manslaughter allegation brought against the parents if they believe someone contributed to a circumstance where there was a significant risk of harm or death.

According to experts, parents in the United States are rarely charged with school shootings involving their children although most juveniles obtain weapons from a parent or relative's home. The couple's court date had not yet been set.

It wasn't immediately made clear whether they had lawyers in attendance who could respond. On Monday, a day before the shootings, school officials were concerned about the younger Crumbley when a teacher noticed him looking for weapons on his phone, as per The Chicago Tribune.

