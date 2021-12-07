Prince Charles and his son Prince Harry have "barely talked" in the previous eight months and that their relationship is "at an all-time low." The Prince's personal attacks on his father since Megxit have torn them apart, according to insiders, and have left Prince Charles very shocked and hurt.

On Sunday, things got even worse when Prince Harry said he had expressed "concerns" about Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, the Saudi entrepreneur who is the subject of an investigation regarding payments to his father's foundation. According to sources, Prince Charles, 73, is keeping a dignified silence because of concern that a public fight may jeopardize his reign.

Eight months ago, during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, Prince Charles talked to his son in person for the first time. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 40, left their royal duties to go to the United States, there have been just a few "heated" phone calls, The Sun reported.

Despite his father providing him £2 million in the 2020/21 financial year, Prince Harry replied by telling talk show queen Oprah Winfrey that he had "actually been cut off financially."

In July, Prince Harry visited London to unveil the Diana statue, but the future king and his father did not meet, and the future king has yet to see his six-month-old granddaughter Lilibet. Prince Harry has often poked fun at his father, telling a podcast that he traveled to the United States to "stop the cycle of suffering from his upbringing."

"He treated me the way he was treated," Prince Harry said of his father, as per Daily Mail. On Sunday, Prince Harry claimed he broke links with Mahfouz because he was concerned about the businessman's objectives. He made the remarks after it was discovered that he had met privately with Mahfouz, who has donated tens of thousands of pounds to organizations linked to the Prince of Wales.

Prince Charles is astonished and dismayed, according to a friend of the Prince of Wales, by Prince Harry's new speech, which practically throws his father under the bus. After seeing Mahfouz twice, Prince Harry is alleged to have been concerned about him in 2014 and ended their friendship the following year.

Prince Harry accused of subtle jab against Prince Charles

In recent months, Prince Charles has come under fire for his link with Mahfouz and the hundreds of thousands of pounds the millionaire gave to the royal's pet projects through his charity trust.

Michael Fawcett, the prince's top adviser, was forced to leave as the head of The Prince's Foundation last month due to his involvement in the controversy. Fawcett had worked with fixers representing Mahfouz to gain a privilege in exchange for money, according to an independent probe released last week.

Prince Charles had no knowledge of the pay for access accusations, according to Clarence House, although it did not say if Prince Harry had addressed concerns about Mahfouz with him. Initial investigations into Fawcett have been made by the Metropolitan Police, but no comprehensive investigation has been opened.

According to The Sunday Times, Harry first met Mahfouz in 2013 at a bar operated by Mark Dyer, a former royal equerry, in Chelsea, west London. Following his gap year in Africa, they discussed the duke's organization Sentebale, which he founded in 2006 to support Aids-affected individuals in Lesotho and Botswana.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been accused of "whacking" his father following a devastating statement on the awards issue, prompting worries that the royal schism with his family could worsen. According to royal experts, Prince Harry's remarks were a demonstration of "one-upmanship," MIRROR reported.

