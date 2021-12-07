Rep. Lauren Boebert could finally be stripped of her committees this week after she suggested that Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar was a terrorist.

However, the decision will ultimately depend on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who previously condemned Paul Gosar for spreading hate and vitriol against Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

Ilhan Omar confident Nancy Pelosi would take action

According to reports, Pelosi recently spoke with Omar regarding the anti-Muslim statements that Boebert made against her. The latter previously shared a story saying that her staffers became worried when they saw her entering the elevator alone with Omar inside.

Boebert said that Omar didn't have a backpack at the time, so it was unlikely for her to have the ammunition to kill her. And the representative also made other rude comments about Omar before finally calling the latter on the phone.

Omar said that she thought Boebert would apologize to her, but she didn't. And when the former asked the latter to make a public apology instead, Boebert still refused.

Following her conversation with Pelosi, Omar said that she believes that the House Speaker will give Boebert the necessary sanction for the hate she has been spreading.

"I have had a conversation with the speaker, and I'm very confident that she will take decisive action next week. it's important for us to say, this kind of language, this kind of hate cannot be condoned by the House of Representatives. And we should punish and sanction Boebert by stripping her of her committees..." Omar said via CNN.

Ilhan Omar criticizes Kevin McCarthy

The Muslim representative added that if the Republicans won't act like adults and sanction their fellow Republicans, then Democrats will be the ones to make it happen.

Earlier this week, Omar called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a liar and a coward for refusing to condemn the kind of bigoted Islamophobic and anti-Muslim rhetoric that Boebert has been spreading.

Omar added that Democrats should be able to stand up to Republicans like McCarthy and make them realize that their party is normalizing anti-Muslim bigotry, according to Yahoo! News.

On Friday, McCarthy said that Boebert already did her part in resolving her issue with Omar. He also noted that Boebert had already apologized to Omar publicly and privately, but the latter didn't want to accept it.

Lauren Boebert refused to apologize to Ilhan Omar

However, the publication pointed out that Boebert did not apologize directly to Omar. Instead, she apologized to anyone from the Muslim community that she might have offended.

Boebert also slammed Omar for hanging up the phone on her and said that the latter is part of cancel culture 101. But Omar insisted that she hung up on Boebert after realizing that their conversation wouldn't go anywhere. After all, Boebert just doubled down on her rhetoric.

According to the Huffington Post, Boebert fired back at Omar by saying that she's the one who should apologize to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, and anti-police rhetoric.

