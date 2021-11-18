Paul Gosar's complicated relationship with six of his siblings just became much worse. On Wednesday, the House voted to censure Gosar after posting an anime video targeting Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Joe Biden.

After sharing the video on his social media accounts, Gosar received a slew of criticisms from Democrats. Most of them also urged the House to expel Gosar. However, they acknowledged that this wouldn't happen.

Paul Gosar's siblings speak up

Following the House's decision to censure Gosar, his estranged brother, Tim Gosar, proved that he favored expulsion for the Republican representative.

"I believe he's dangerous, unhinged, and is reckless. And is somebody that, as I've said before, needs to not only be censured but he needs to be expelled," Tim said via the Huffington Post.

Tim also said that his brother deserves criminal charges because of what he did. Gosar's sister, Jennifer Gosar, also weighed in on Wednesday's censure and said this was just the first step. Jennifer also wants her brother to be expelled from Congress.

Paul Gosar's siblings accused him of starting the Capitol riot

According to reports, Gosar has been estranged from his siblings after he became highly radical. Six of Gosar's siblings even went as far as campaigning against him in 2018.

Earlier this year, they also pleaded with the House Select Committee to punish Gosar due to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal previously accused Gosar of instigating the insurrection that took the lives of a handful of individuals. Gosar fired back at Jayapal by saying that he has a clean track record.

Gosar also called Jayapal's allegations fraudulent, baseless, and unsupported. And he suggested that the fact that she made them public shows that she's devoid of reality and smothered in conspiracy theories, according to AZ Central.

Two Republicans sided with Democrats to censure Paul Gosar

According to CNN, 223 to 207 was the vote that Gosar received, that's why the House censured him on Wednesday. All the Democrats voted in favor of the censure resolution, and two Republicans, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney voted with the Democrats. Gosar will also be removed from the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which Ocasio-Cortez is a part of.

However, the House's decision did not sit well with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy. He said that the Democrats are hypocrites, and he also threatened to use the same approach when deciding whether they could keep their positions in the near future.

Paul Gosar retweeted the video that got him in trouble

Following the censure resolution, Gosar seemingly remained unfazed. He posted a #gosarlife meme on Gettr. And he also retweeted the anime video that he previously posted and then took it down.

Despite what happened, Gosar still refused to apologize to Ocasio-Cortez and Biden. And in his statement, he told the member of the House that the video was a symbolism of the Congress ongoing fight over immigration, according to Business Insider.

