House Democrats released a joint statement accusing Rep. Lauren Boebert of creating a dangerous work environment and a climate of toxicity.

According to reports, Boebert repeatedly weaponized dangerous anti-Muslim bigotry toward Rep. Ilhan Omar. Boebert's Islamophobic remarks about Omar did not sit well with House Democrats, but they are even more upset with the fact that the Republican representative has not been made accountable for her deeds.

Rep. Lauren Boebert's string of hate speech revisited

Last month, Boebert reportedly called Omar a "jihad squad member" and suggested that she's a terrorist.

In September, Boebert also joked about Omar by saying that the latter didn't have a backpack while they were inside the elevator together.

The Republican representative also uttered the same remarks in Colorado and said that a Capitol police officer rushed toward her when he saw that Boebert and Omar would be in an elevator together.

However, Omar denied ever being in an elevator alone with Boebert. The former said that the latter doesn't even look her in the eye when they cross paths at the Capitol.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Ilhan Omar's conversation unproductive

Last week, Omar, one of the three Muslim lawmakers in Congress, revealed that she received a call from Boebert. Omar initially thought Boebert would apologize to her, but she just doubled down on her rhetoric.

"She said she still wanted a public apology because what I had done wasn't good enough. So I told Ilhan Omar she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric," Boebert fired back via the Huffington Post.

Rep. Ilhan Omar receives death threats

After Omar hung up the phone, she received a threat from an unknown individual. And she shared the details of the threats during a press conference earlier this week.

The unknown man said that many people want to get Omar off the face of the earth. And the unknown individual also called the representative a traitor before saying that she wouldn't live much longer, according to Mother Jones.

The two other Muslims in Congress were the first to demand Republicans to make Boebert accountable for her hate speech. They also said that Boebert is responsible for spreading conspiracy theories saying that the 2020 election, which favored Joe Biden, was rigged.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized

As of press writing, Congress has not decided on Boebert's case. But House Democrats are urging Congress to strip Boebert of all her committee assignments.

According to Business Insider, House Democrats are also targeting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for failing to lead his caucus to condemn hate and bigotry. McCarthy was reportedly unable to maintain standards of decency within Congress.

Boebert currently sits on the Committee on Natural Resources, the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples of the United States, the Committee on Budget, and the Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife.

If approved, Boebert could lose her committee assignments for good, and she won't be the first Republican to suffer the consequences of her actions. Weeks ago, Paul Gosar lost his seats in two committees after posting a graphic video showing himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and hurting Joe Biden.

