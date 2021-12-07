A 60-year-old Connecticut man who is fully vaccinated and did not travel to South Africa is the first individual to test positive for Omicron in the state.

According to reports, the Hartford County resident developed mild symptoms on Nov. 27, and he had his at-home test two days later. On Dec. 1, he tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The man's family member traveled to New York City between Nov. 17 and Nov. 22 to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention. The individual also developed mild symptoms and tested positive on Nov. 23.

The man's relative, who is from Minnesota, reportedly met up with 35 friends at the convention. And about half of them already tested positive for COVID-19. Other relatives close to the 60-year-old man are also awaiting the result of their tests.

Gov. Ned Lamont urges residents not to panic

On Monday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont urged those who are second-guessing whether they should get inoculated to get on with it, especially during the winter months.

"It is reassuring as their immunity seems to be helping them fight off this infection. Vaccination and boosters are still our greatest offenses. If we can keep people out of the hospital, reducing morbidity and mortality of COVID-19, it is still a win for vaccines in our society. The virus finds the unvaccinated," he said via NBC Connecticut.

The governor also said that it's possible that more Omicron cases are already in Connecticut. However, test results have yet to be released, and residents have not yet come forward, according to CT Mirror.

Lamont also reassured residents that they don't have to worry about as long as they adhere to social distancing protocols and wear masks wherever necessary.

The governor also reminded everyone not to panic because health facilities and professionals are available to help them out.

Like other governors, Lamont acknowledged that Omicron would affect the different states because there were no travel restrictions. So, the fact that the variant has already entered the country means that it's only a matter of time before it affects the different states.

Connecticut sees an increase in active COVID-19 cases

As of Dec. 6, 430,756 COVID-19 cases have already been confirmed in the state. There are currently 500 individuals hospitalized in Connecticut, and 386 out of the 500 individuals are not fully vaccinated, according to Lamont's website.

As of press writing, there is no vaccine mandate in Connecticut. However, Joe Biden continues to push for vaccine mandates to be passed in Connecticut and other parts of the country.

According to reports, Biden wants companies with more than 100 employees to adhere to vaccine mandates. As of 2018, over 4,000 companies in Connecticut have more than 100 workers.

Dan Schwartz, an attorney at Shipman & Goodwin, said that an employee that doesn't want to get vaccinated might take legal action. However, the federal government and not their employer will answer the lawsuit, according to NBC News.

