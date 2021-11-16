Eight individuals residing at a nursing facility in Connecticut were not able to wait for their scheduled booster shots against COVID-19.

According to reports, the eight Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents that tested positive for COVID-19 also have underlying health issues. At least 78 other residents and staff tested positive for the deadly virus weeks ago even though they were already fully vaccinated, but most are fully recovered.

CEO says residents were scheduled for booster shots

Kevin O'Connell, the CEO of the nursing home, confirmed that there are only three active COVID-19 cases at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center this week. Unfortunately, the entire facility cannot get their booster right now because the guidelines state that nursing homes should be COVID-19 free for 14 days before boosters can be administered.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, O'Connell said that they had their boosters scheduled for Nov. 2. Unfortunately, they had to postpone it.

CDC encourages Americans to get booster shots

According to reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all individuals 18 and older living in nursing facilities get the booster shot. After all, they are susceptible to getting the deadly virus because of the proximity of their rooms to each other.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates for residents, staff, families, and community stakeholders as the situation changes," a Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff said via ABC News.

Most adults in America are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters, especially those who have diabetes, kidney problems, as well as those who are pregnant.

Relatives banned from visiting nursing homes

According to CNN, only 5 percent or 10 out of 209 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Connecticut have an active COVID-19 case between Oct. 27 to Nov. 9.

Following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Connecticut, the Department of Public Health released a statement saying that family members of individuals residing in nursing facilities should encourage their loved ones to get booster shots.

According to NBC Connecticut, relatives cannot visit their loved ones at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for now due to the outbreak. Those that want to see their loved ones can do so virtually.

O'Connell praised the staff at the nursing home for still tending to the residents even if it means putting their own lives at risk.

Other Connecticut nursing homes have active cases

Connecticut's Official State website releases bi-weekly reports regarding the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

From Oct. 27 to Nov. 9, one COVID-19 case was also reported in Carolton Chronic & Convalescent Hospital, Crestfeld Rehabilitation Center, and Fernwood Manor, Regal Care at New Haven, Southington Care Center, and Cassena Care at Stamford.

Four active COVID-19 cases were reported at Hebrew Center Health and Rehabilitation. And eight active COVID-19 cases were reported at Apple Rehab Coccomo.

As of press writing, the official report for Nov. 10 to Nov. 26 has not yet been released, so it's unclear which of these active cases have already recovered.

