The Connecticut State Police announced the arrest of three fugitives engaging in animal cruelty earlier this week.

According to WTNH, seven abused dogs were also seized after being found in cages in the backyard following a search. And there's also a portable dogfighting ring and several items associated with illegal fighting in the area.

In July, police officers raided the property and found all these items. At the time, Attorney General William Tong said that the pit bulls were viciously abused and conditioned to become aggressive and violent fighters.

Illegal dog fighting continues to exist in Connecticut

And just this month, a search warrant was issued following a lengthy investigation into an illegal dogfighting syndicate in Connecticut.

Police officers eventually tracked the three men and detained them without bond. Getulio Vargas Maedo, 46, of Bridgeport, Jose Rivera, 42, of Meriden, and Nelson Rivera, 43, also of Meriden, are considered fugitives from justice.

Following their arrest, police and animal control conducted their search at 968 Grassy Hill Road in Orange, a property where another illegal dog fighting takes place.

While there, police and animal control found several items used for illegal fighting at the property. The dogs on the property were also found in unsanitary conditions and were seized by officials.

The dogs are currently in the care of the Department of Agriculture, and they will be housed at the Milford Animal Control later.

In total, 15 dogs have already been seized from two properties in Orange and Meriden.

According to police officers, criminal charges related to animal cruelty are anticipated, via New Haven Register.

What happens to pit bulls after their illegal dog fight?

Two years ago, at least 110 people were arrested for illegal dog fighting in Connecticut.

The cruel and illegal blood sport has been in existence in the state throughout the past 12 years.

Illegal dog fighting involves gambling or betting on the winner. It often starts with two dogs pitted against each other after they are trained to bite and fight.

After several rounds of illegal fighting, the dog becomes injured and weak, usually ending up in shelters. Some dogs are adopted by their new owners, while others are strangled or killed when they can no longer compete with other dogs.

"When they're no longer profitable to dog fighters - or if they don't show enough 'fighting spirit'- they're typically killed in atrocious ways, including by being used as 'bait dogs,' drowned, electrocuted, beaten or hanged. There are no winners in this sickening blood sport, only abject criminals who represent the very worst of human nature," Martin Mersereau, vice president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said via CT Post.

Jessica Rubin, a state animal advocate and University of Connecticut law professor, researched illegal dog fighting in the state between 2008 and 2017.

She said that there had been no reports regarding illegal dogfighting for some years, there are multiple cases.

Rubin also said that her research revealed that illegal dogfighting typically occurs in the state's biggest cities and towns.

