According to an archeologist, the long search for Cleopatra's tomb might be over. It's only a chapter in the search for clues, a breakthrough that might lead to the mummy of the ancient Egyptian queen.

Former criminal lawyer Kathleen Martinez, a Dominican national, is central to searching the Queen's tomb. Her last resting place is not known, but there is hope that her tomb will eventually be found.

Lawyer turned archaeologist obsessed with Cleopatra

It was fifteen years ago when the former lawyer left her former life and chose to pursue the mystery of Cleopatra and become an Egyptologist digging in the sand, the Express UK reported.

In one engagement, Martinez spoke to the National, saying that the discovery of King Tut drew global attention, the last resting place of Cleopatra will be spectacular. She added scientific value to the study of ancient Egypt and the tourism it will finally bring to see her.

The tomb marks the end of Ptolemaic Egypt and the last ruler of the kingdom on the Nile. Once she fell, the empire that lasted for several millennia ended with the coming of Rome.

Final clues in search for Cleopatra's tomb in Egypt

The ex-criminal lawyer turned Egyptologist has spent the last fifteen years locating the last queen's tomb, a direct descendant of the Greco-Macedonian Ptolemaic dynasty. The Macedonian Alexander the Great won the Nile kingdom in 300 B.C., where Cleopatra descended from.

In 30 B.C, the Ptolemian queen chose suicide over getting caught alive by the Romans. Her death ended Egypt, and Cleopatra's tomb is its last monument to the end of civilization.

Considering all the clues gained from the site seem to suggest the quest will hopefully end. Most of her colleagues doubt if the search is at its end.

Martinez suggests that the legendary queen's last resting place is in the Taposiris Magna, one of the bigger temple complexes as wide as seven square kilometers. It is found about 50 km west of Alexandria, cites Reuters.

The temple complex is for the worship of the Egyptian goddess Isis, where not only Cleopatra may be buried and other Pharaohs of her dynasty.

She added that if the last Ptolemian queen is found, her relatives would be a huge find by far. Also, Taposiris Magna was built by the Greco-Egyptian dynasties to equal the Valley of the Kings. Search for clues to the tomb has preoccupied her and the fuel to search for the missing queen.

The group consisting of Egyptologists and their Bedouin helpers and their leader, Martinez, succeeded in finding coinage with the images of Cleopatra and Mark Antony.

In the complex with the underground passages and burial chambers were found skeletons, a general, and mummies inside when they explored. It got more exciting with tablets as big as mobile phones with the temple, god, and ruler during that time. It was a huge discovery that could improve with a key to Cleopatra's grave.

Martinez's success in obtaining these antiquities on display in Egypt and the US. Her hopes are high that Cleopatra's tomb is just around the corner with all the puzzle pieces falling into place.

