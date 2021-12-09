When Joe Biden talked with a gruff voice and coughed, the press was alarmed. When asked about COVID tests, he fibbed he should have answered that transparently.

The president's health has been the topic, and his recent medical treatment has drawn questions about whether he can finish his term. Biden needs to finish his term because many are not keen on Kamala Harris taking over anytime soon.

Biden's health condition during the press conference

During his speech in the White House about the situation about American job, figures were delivered with an unusually hoarse voice with intermittent coughing caught the attention of press covering him, reported the Express UK.

Fox News reported Peter Doocy asked about his health status, followed by the POTUS saying he is fine.

He explained that he took daily COVID tests, and it was the sniffles from his grandchild. After the Friday press meets, White House doctor Kevin O' Connor prepped an assessment. He said that his boss had taken three, not five, tests to check for infection during the week in question.

The topic covered the growth of US jobs in the report that pointed to a slowdown in November, a paltry 210,000 jobs available, cited USA Today.

Prediction of 500,000 jobs would arise even as the newest variant is on the horizon, but no promises if there are no lockdowns to come.

During the speech, Joe Biden's voice got hoarser, and he was coughing in the middle of his speech, which drew attention and doubt, especially the COVID tests inaccuracy.

Read Also: Joe Biden's Dismissive Attitude, Failed Policies Fails the Democratic Party As Voters Want Him Out of White House

This prompted Doocy to ask if the US leader was fine. Biden then answered that he was okay as he had a daily COVID-19 test, also checking for the various strains. Adding that he was near his grandson with a cold, he likes to kiss his grandpop.

Biden denies being sick

This claim by the president was not accurate as per his doctor's assessment that read, Biden had a cold this week. Also, the term 'frog in the throat' would be fit to describe the president's condition in that instance.

One of the most common signs of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogenic diseases like influenza and streptococcus, which his result came out negative for the virus, and three tests were done to check for infection this week.

Last November, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki got sick with the coronavirus, and press corps members asked how protocols applied from the top, noted Al Jazeera.

Despite Mr. Biden's critique of the GOP members for not wearing a mask, he has been loose with those mask-wearing rules. He took off his mask at one public appearance and joined a crowd with no social distancing. Ironically, he was seen without a mask where it was required, as indicated in a sign on the establishment. He has done it several times, and conservatives have asked how they do it without getting severely criticized.

One time Doocy asked the press secretary how the president could break the rule and not get cited. Psaki said he follows the safety rules and wants everyone in the White House safe. The question lies whether Biden really followed the protocol for the virus, as he did not give accurate info about COVID tests he had taken.

Related Article: Joe Biden Voters Get 'Buyer's Remorse' Over Dismal First Year Leading Trump To Stride Into West Wing Easily

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.