The Democrats think that Joe Biden's dismissive attitude and failed policies will worsen for them in 2022. One reason is that the White House has alienated Americans to the point they are showing their dissatisfaction.

One report addresses all these grievances that make him appear to be a weak president who isn't pulling the party ahead. Even if the media allegedly covers up the president's gaffes and miscues, other news media still expose it.

Frustrated voters want Biden out

Many US voters know that the current administration's agenda is not for America as a whole, and the president is getting F for not dealing well with social issues.

After the defeat in the Virginia elections for governor, where the Democrats got poorly shellacked, they thought they could ramrod their policies, but the elections have blown up. This scenario has led to fears that the Republicans will win the majority in the midterms, according to Express UK.

According to voters, even Donald Trump has mocked his predecessor for sleeping on the job and losing Afghanistan.

Some party members are getting frustrated for his failure to address much-needed solutions for no workers and inflation. Ironically, Trump not in the picture was supposed to be easier, but for the Democrats, it's been a train wreck since January 2021, cited The Times.

They claim that the multi-trillion-dollar social investment package and COVID-19 vaccination are successful, but the voters have spoken because they disagree vehemently. Despite what others say about these initiatives and Biden's dismissive attitude and failed policies just made it worse, but the White House won't listen.

The report mentions that the claims of the White House that everything is getting better are not supposedly valid, it is the administration covering its soft underbelly. No one believes anything is coming out of the White House press or either the commander in chief or anyone in the administration.

Democrats trying to win voters

The Democrats claim they've gotten jobs, and the numbers are so positive, but they think why the voters are just so dismissive.

A year before the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans hold a clear early lead on the congressional ballot as President Joe Biden's approval rating sinks to a new low of 38%. https://t.co/VGvIKmBSTx — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 7, 2021

Adding the wage and the workers returning are not the end-all and be-all when some Democrat policies cause rising expenses and now blunders in the supply chain.

This ruling party insists that Biden did good, but it does not reflect the Virginia election results. They expect the president to get credit which is an assumption.

As mentioned in the ALG Research and Third Way, a failing economy and rising cost are evidence that it is what the Democrats think.

The yearly inflation rate on October 2021 in the US is 6.2 percent, the highest in thirty years, which happened in Joe Biden's tenure in less than a year, noted CNBC.

It's no surprise these assessments show how badly the Democrats are not touching base with the voters, especially the endorsement by the president that failed to help their candidate in the Virginia Governor race.

Overall, Terry McAuliffe was trounced because his opponent kept it honest and listened to voters' concerns, as the former governor did not get a passing grade.

Also, it's hard to imagine Joe Biden running after all the gaffes and miscues, his dismissive attitude, and failed policies that lead to Democrats gasping.

