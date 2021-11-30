At Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial in Manhattan on Tuesday, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were among the high-profile men mentioned.

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., Jeffrey Epstein's longstanding former pilot, was questioned by Maxwell's defense attorney about the politicians and celebrities he flew on the late pedophile's private plane.

Clinton, Trump, Prince Andrew flew on Jeffrey Epstein's jet

Under cross-examination, the aviator also said that he remembered Prince Andrew traveling on Epstein's planes and that he shuttled Trump "more than once." According to NY Post, when asked if Trump and his family flew on the plane, Visoski said, "I don't recall that," but added, "I surely remember President Trump."

Visoski also remembered seeing alleged perv actor Kevin Spacey, comedian Chris Tucker, renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman, and former Senators George Mitchell and John Glenn aboard the plane. If a prominent person like Clinton was going to be a passenger on the jet, Visoski said under cross-examination that he would have been told ahead of time.

The pilot also recalled taking Epstein to Columbus, Ohio, where the convicted sex offender had a property - close to one owned by Victoria's Secret founder Les Wexner, one of his business associates.

Visoski said he first dealt with Maxwell while working for Epstein in a commercial role. Maxwell would take care of things like his expense reports, which he would deliver to her at one of Epstein's New York houses.

Maxwell's two kids, aged 14 and 11, also went horseback riding with him at Epstein's ranch in New Mexico.

Throughout Visoski's nearly 30-year tenure with Epstein, he gave him a variety of expensive presents, including 40 acres of property on his New Mexico ranch on which he could build a mansion. According to the pilot, the investor also paid for Visoski's two daughters' private high school education.

Visoski's name was linked to a variety of high-end vehicles, including a Land Rover, a Mercedes, and a Jaguar. The planes were Epstein's, according to the pilot.

Prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told jurors in Manhattan federal court during opening statements that in the 1990s, Maxwell would procure girls for Epstein using the "ruse" of a massage. Her defense argued that Maxwell was being made a scapegoat since Epstein's death prevented her accusers from seeking justice, as per The Independent.

First accuser testifies at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell, who spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents, is accused of recruiting and grooming minor girls for sexual assault by the late infamous financier.

If proven guilty, Maxwell, the daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell, could face up to 35 years in prison. The trial will last six weeks, according to the schedule.

On Tuesday, a woman testified that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was occasionally present when the witness, who was 14 at the time, had sexual relations with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Per AP News, the witness, who went by the alias "Jane," was the first of four claimed victims to testify against Maxwell in a New York City courtroom, where she is accused of recruiting and grooming minors for sexual abuse by Epstein from 1994 through at least 2004.

The evidence backs up what Assistant United States Attorney Lara Pomerantz stated in her opening address to jurors on Monday, that Epstein and Maxwell were "partners in crime." From 1994 to at least 2004, Maxwell recruited and groomed girls for Epstein to sexually assault, according to Pomerantz.

Maxwell has pled not guilty, and one of her lawyers stated in her opening statement on Monday that she is being used as a scapegoat for Epstein, who committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking trial at the age of 66.

