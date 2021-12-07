The Natanz nuclear facility registered an explosion close by that is supposed to be surface to air missiles defense surrounding the facility. Such explosions were thought to result from an attack, hence the caution around the area.

Locals took note of the explosion but were explained by authorities to be an exercise in the Badroud region area. Units of the rapid reaction force are responsible for the defense of the surrounding areas of the nuclear facility.

Explosion at Natanz nuclear facility was reported as military drills

Shahin Taqikhani, the army spokesperson, reported that the exercises are done in a controlled environment, with no cause for concern, said the Express UK.

Initially, the Iran News Agency reported the explosion to be prominent over Natanz, with no statement given why it happened.

A news agency said that one of its reporters in nearby Badroud described the explosion as a short blast followed by a bright flash of light in the sky. An earlier incident said an unmarked drone was shot down above the area.

The Fararunews, an Iranian news outlet, verified that local sources said a loud explosion was seen in the sky over Natanz, cited the Tribune. There has been no official confirmation or denial of the explosion's origin. The governor of Badroud stressed that no precise details were given about what happened.

Previous attacks at the Natanz nuclear facility

Two attacks have been carried out on Natanz nuclear facility over the past two years. According to Iranian officials, Israel targeted the nuclear facility last April, which heavily damaged the site and the equipment.

Tehran said there would be revenge for the attack, which has been a secret war over stopping the country from getting a nuclear weapon.

Media outlets have cited sources that say Mossad spy service had infiltrated the Natanz center and sabotaged their activities. This would dial back how soon the enrichment of nuclear materials by months too, though Israel has issued nothing about Tehran's claims.

Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani, the former head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, said there had been about five explosions at the site in the past five years.

Before the Natanz explosion, several nations brought Tehran to the fold via the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), sponsored by the US that warned last Saturday that it wouldn't allow the Islamic republic to delay the upcoming meeting.

JPCOA, the deal with China, France, Germany, Russia, and the US and UK, agreed that sanctions could be removed if Tehran cow and accept the conditions and the economic sanctions.

In 2018, the nuclear deal was shelved by Donald Trump and slapped serious economic sanctions until 2021. Some say that the Biden administration lessened sanctions that bordered appeasement. But Tehran said it had peaceful nuclear ambitions, unlike what the West said about the country.

Biden administration officials say that it is not if Tehran tries to circumvent the rules to make weapons-grade nukes and nuclear diplomacy. They said the US was still hoping the Ayatollah would agree to another deal, but the Iranian have shown disinterest.

