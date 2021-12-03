Retired US General Jack Keane said that President Joe Biden could not handle Iran nuclear deal because he's not competent enough, deal with the negotiation savvy Iranians.

He compared the former US President Donald Trump, who left the deal after charging Tehran had not abided with the present agreement, shutting it down promptly, leaving Iranians in the dust.

General Keane said that the US leader is weak when crucial discussions are actual politicians. He might be giving the keys to a nuclear bomb as well.

Biden administration can't negotiate like Trump

The talks between Washing and Tehran are crucial, especially if the belligerent state stands down, but the current administration is not as sharp. He spoke with a media outlet about his opinions on the matter.

General Keane remarked that there had been a change of administrations, and the Iranians were clueless about what to do, reported the Express UK.

Tehran was subjected to pressure by the Trump administration to comply or do something, also the sanctions placed were a lot. These sanctions had their economy in a pinch as well.

He added a significant development is the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Elite Iranian forces. Only was the next in lie to the Supreme Leader, who was the top decision-maker in the government.

Furthermore, he remarked the Trump years were terrible for the Iranians, who tried to push back on US pressure. They were in a bind, and the White House then was in total command, unlike the one in there now.

Suppose Tehran pushed another shove back, leaving them in a tough spot. President Joe Biden cannot handle Iran nuclear deal that is evident after Kabul.

Nuclear talks with Iran

Foreign policy is the strength of any administration. Before leaving office, the 45th President of the United States has left things to build on and keep the gains going.

But the new administration had to tweak a working formula that came at a cost. Immediately repudiating the Abraham accords, then not continuing the pressure on Tehran with the death of Qasem Soleimani as objective actions to follow but was not continued, cited Ajansev.

General Keane remarked the administration did not use it, and they squandered it. The White House chucked the best work of Donald Trump because they don't like it and can't equal it.

Keane added that its own leaders disadvantaged America in allowing an easing of sanctions that is key to the negotiations; if there was to be any, noted NBC News.

But there was a let-up, which will not be a good thing on the negotiation table.

He added that the restriction imposed by the former deal for uranium enrichment is about 3.6 percent only. That's not a good development at all.

Processing of the nuclear material at present is at 60 percent, for weapons-grade, it's 90. Keane added that it would take several months to build the actual weapon.

Getting weapons-grade uranium is what Iran is using against the negotiators; take away all the penalties. Biden has made appeasement at the cost of national security a cornerstone, and that's America's last.

The White House will go to great lengths to show something after Afghanistan, even nudging the Iranians to a nuclear weapon. Kabul was supposed to be a photo-op but failed, and now President Joe Biden cannot handle Iran nuclear deal that's what is showing now.

