Chaotic events in the White House have led to the possible choice of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is turning up to be better than Vice-President Kamala Harris, who has tanked worse than the president.

Democrat circles in Washington are unwilling to risk endorsing the vice-president, causing an upset in 2024. Until now, she has been groomed for the job, but a lousy record of performances has led to the decision to ditch her and get someone else, cited CNN.

VP Kamala Harris may not replace Biden

The speculation among reporters in the White House is that Joe Biden cannot run in 2024, reported the Express UK.

When the prospect of Buttigieg to take the mantle of presidency, former Trump official Kayleigh McEnany mentions she was not saying it won't be happening in one interview done by a news outlet.

Buttigieg was asked about his relationship with the vice-president when he flew in Air Force Two, giving this answer regarding a recent flight with the vice-president. When he was questioned about the speculation and his relationship with Harris, he remarked that it's 2021, and when elections come, there should be a good record in governance. Buttigieg further adds that everything else is the objective, but no more was spoken further.

He also expressed that he is looking forward to working with the president and vice-president, which is instrumental from the start.

McEnany alleged that the secretary was not keen on Biden's rerun for the 2024 Presidential elections, and added it was on the Air Force Two, the veep's plane too, noted Politico. It is a no-brainer choice between the vice-president and the transportation secretary for the Democrats.

While seated close to Harris, Buttigieg was asked questions about the 2024 elections. Statements are rife that he should be the next president but were not discreet about it.

His answer should have been that he's backing up the president, and this was not a good reflection on him.

An outlet discussed what the White House is deciding now, and it Buttigieg who is under observation by the Democrat powers.

It might seem slight that Harris is getting eased out slowly for all alleged failures that are not dissuaded in the West Wing, cited the NY Post.

After a much-contested $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the secretary is now a top member of the current cabinet, which is a big deal.

Buttigieg rumored to be future president

The secretary and the vice-president were former contenders in the 2020 vice presidential race in the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.

But the vice president has been referred to as the reason for senior members leaving the White House.

Editor in Chief of the Washington Examiner, Hugo Gurdon, spoke to the Fox News network said that Kamala Harris has poor leadership, so her office is problematic and spilling over in the White House into chaos.

Another Fox News contributor Joe Concha took a dig at the polls, which reveal the vice president is damaging to the Democrats so that Buttigieg could be the one. He added that the donors are not keen on her, so she is out.

Harris says goodbye to the presidency, and the transportation secretary Buttigieg is in since no one wants her in 2024 because of how low she sank.

